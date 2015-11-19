Richie McCaw is retiring, will fly helicopters

McCaw is hanging up his rugby boots. Photo: Getty.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page saying it was time to “hang up his boots”.

An official announcement by McCaw and the All Blacks was streamed via Periscope this morning.

Prior the announcement New Zealand Rugby CEO, Steve Tew and Richie McCaw took a moment to pay tribute to Jonah Lomu who died yesterday.

“It was a big shock. My thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, two young boys and his family. He’s a legend of the game,” McCaw said.

“There a lot of people around the world mourning the loss of a great man and great All Black.”

Then came the announcement that he would be retiring from the game.

“I’m going to be hanging up my boots,” McCaw repeated, “it’s the end of my rugby days.”

His last game was the World Cup final in which the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 34-17 at Twickenham Stadium in London.

McCaw playing in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty.

“It’s (football) been a big part of my life,” he said adding that he thinks that last couple of weeks has been his best performance to date.

“I guess I made it no secret at the start of the year that this was probable (that he might retire).

“I didn’t want to make it final because I was worried that the emotion would get to me in a World Cup year,” he said adding that his decision may have been different had they lost the final.

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve had time to reflect,” he said, “and I think I got the timing right. I’m excited about closing that chapter and looking to the future.”

McCaw now plans to get his commercial pilot’s licence and fly with Christchurch Helicopters.

The Wallabies have wished the 34-year-old flanker well on his retirement.

Congratulations to @AllBlacks captain Richie McCaw on an amazing career. One of the greats! pic.twitter.com/FSVkaiYZMC — Wallabies (@Wallabies) November 18, 2015

During his 15-year career, McCaw earned himself 148 Test caps, captained New Zealand on a record 110 occasions — winning all but 13 of his games in charge — and was names the best player in the world by the International Rugby Board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.