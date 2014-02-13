NFL Player Accused Of Bullying Goes On Twitter Rant Bashing The Same Teammate

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who is the subject of an NFL investigation into bullying, lashed out on Twitter at the very player that made the bullying accusations, Jonathan Martin.

The final report from the NFL investigator is expected to be released in the next week and Incognito went to Twitter to make a case for his innocence.

Incognito says he is only guilty of “being a loyal friend and good teammate” and that Martin discussed taking his own life with Incognito.

In one tweet addressed to Martin, Incognito tells Martin that “the truth is going to bury you,” and claims the voicemail in which he called Martin the N-word was something the two of them joked about afterwards.

Here is the full rant.

