Here's The Dumb Text Message That Richie Incognito Is Using To Prove He Wasn't A Bully

Suspended Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito did

an interview with Fox’s Jay Glazer yesterday.

In the interview, he said he was embarrassed by the things he said and did to teammate Jonathan Martin.

But he also argued that he isn’t a bully, and that the racist/threatening voicemail to Martin that surfaced earlier this week was simply representative of the vulgar way all offensive linemen talk to each other.

He told Glazer:

“People don’t know how John and I communicate with one another. A week before this went down, Jonathan Martin texts me on my phone, “I will murder your whole effing family.'”

Incognito is trying to show that his treatment of Martin was totally normal within the weird social environment of an NFL locker room. He’s not a bully — he’s trying to say — he’s just a football player.

But after the Fox interview aired, Martin’s lawyer David Cornwell went on Twitter and posted a photo of that text.

It’s a stupid meme:

As many have pointed out, this isn’t quite the same as Incognito’s voicemail to Martin, where he called him a “half-n****,” or another alleged voicemail where he threatened to have sex with Martin’s sister.

