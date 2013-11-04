Suspended Dolphins Player Allegedly Threatened A Teammate's Family And Used A Racial Slur In Texts

Tony Manfred
Jonathan martin miami dolphinsJoel Auerbach/Getty ImagesJonathan Martin

The Miami Dolphins bullying story continues to get uglier.

At midnight last night the team suspended offensive lineman Richie Incognito amid widespread reports that he bullied teammate Jonathan Martin, who left the Dolphins last week to deal with emotional issues.

Now CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is reporting that Incognito sent Martin threatening, racist text messages.

Incognito allegedly called Martin a “half-n*****” in the texts. Martin comes from an interracial family.

From La Canfora:

“There are several instances of threats as well, the sources said, and overall disturbing exchanges, including one in which Incognito refers to defecating in Martin’s mouth.”

“Incognito also made reference to tracking down members of Martin’s family and harming them in the texts as well, according to a source.”

Incognito has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

Further details from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

