Former Dolphins Offensive Lineman Richie Incognito Smashed His Own Ferrari With A Baseball Bat

AP Former Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito.





Police checking on reported damage to a car belonging to Richie Incognito, the player at the center of the Miami Dolphins’ bullying scandal, say Incognito told an officer he did the damage himself.

Sgt Mark Clark says the Dolphins guard took responsibility when police contacted him Thursday.

He says police first went to Incognito’s home Wednesday after being contacted by TMZ Sports and being given a photo of a black Ferrari with several dents in its hood.

Clark says further details are unavailable because no report was filed because no crime was reported. He says Scottsdale police are done with the matter.An investigation conducted for the NFL determined Incognito and two other offensive linemen engaged in persistent harassment of tackle Jonathan Martin, another offensive lineman and an assistant trainer.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.