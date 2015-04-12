Richie Benaud's family declines a state funeral

Richie Benaud. Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty

The family of cricket commentating legend Richie Benaud has declined the government’s offer of a state funeral, choosing to remember the 84-year-old with a private gathering instead.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Daphne Benaud, Richie’s wife of 48 years, called Canberra yesterday to “kindly decline” the state’s proposed arrangements.

A dozen of Benaud’s immediate family members will attended the funeral for the former Test captain and commentator this week, just as Benaud would have wanted according to Daphne.

Benaud died on Friday at the age of 84.

He had been receiving radiation treatment for skin cancer in a Sydney hospice since November. He died peacefully in his sleep.

The Daily Telegraph has more.

