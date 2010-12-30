Meet The YouTube Stars Making More Money Than EMTs, Cops, Firefighters, And Teachers

Several months ago, we ran a story estimating that 10 independent YouTube stars were making over $100,000 a year, based off data provided by TubeMogul.
Here are the assumptions that were made:
- We only took into account revenue from banner ads since not all partners have pre-roll or overlay ads on their videos.
- YouTube banner ads have a two-second load delay; so, around 2.59% of viewers click away before the ad can load.
- CPM for the banner ads are $1.50.
- YouTube is splitting ad revenue with partners 50-50.
Some YouTubers on that list weren’t happy with our estimates and claimed that the numbers were “incorrect overall.” In wanting to get the best estimates, we’ve made a few changes to the formula.
After speaking with several YouTube partners about the matter, we’ve reduced the banner ad CPM down to $0.85. That means for every 1,000 channel views, a YouTube partner receives $0.85.
Banner ads also cannot be loaded and displayed on embedded videos; TubeMogul found that an average of 6.5% of a YouTube partner’s views come from its videos being embedded on other sites.
Views for each YouTube partner is taken across all their channels. For example, Shane Dawson garnered over 508 million views in 2010 across all three of his YouTube channels – ShaneDawsonTV, ShaneDawsonTV2, and Shane.
We’d like to emphasise again that these figures are ESTIMATES of just one revenue stream for these YouTube partners. Taking into account that YouTube didn’t exist six years ago and that it’s partnership program began in May 2007, it’s impressive to see that so many young entrepreneurs are able to support themselves through creative means on the Google-owned video sharing site.
While first-year EMTs make less than $32,000 a year, these YouTubers are raking in figures more than double that amount.
Joe Penna was well on his way to becoming a med school student when he realised that he'd rather use his creativity to make videos for a living.
As MysteryGuitarMan, Penna uses his filmmaking, animating, and musical abilities to create YouTube videos that have nearly 200 million total views.
2010 Views: 188,275,599
The Young Turks is a political talk show founded and hosted by Cenk Uygur.
Claiming to be the 'largest online news show in the world,' The Young Turks talk show has proven that the Internet can be a viable broadcast platform as evidenced by its vast viewership.
2010 Views: 189,741,475
Smosh is the comedy duo of Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, and with over 2 million subscribers, they make up the 5th most popular channel on YouTube.
They first shot to viral fame with their 'Pokemon Theme Music Video' which became YouTube's most viewed video in Spring 2006. However, due to copyright reasons, the original video was removed from YouTube.
2010 Views: 221,084,460
As a radio DJ, Shay Carl started making comedy skits and put them on YouTube for the world to see.
He claims to have held 20 different jobs before settling down with his DJ and YouTube gigs.
2010 Views: 236,539,248
The Philip DeFranco Show is a fast-paced video blog about whatever seems interesting to the host.
He uses jump cuts to keep his show flowing and leaves no room for dead air.
2010 Views: 242,192,280
Lucas Cruikshank plays 'a lonely six year old named Fred' who's known for his high-pitched, chipmunk-like voice.
Cruikshank, who's actually 16-years old, already has a Nickelodeon movie out based on his Fred Figglehorn character. Of all the YouTube stars, Cruikshank has apparently shown the most mainstream-crossover appeal.
2010 Views: 243,199,739
Ryan Higa, aka nigahiga, makes comedy skits and is a video blogger who turned into a viral star with his 'How to be Gangster' and 'How to be Ninja' videos.
Even though he doesn't upload as many videos as his fellow YouTube celebrities, Higa is still the top dog at YouTube with over 3 million subscribers.
2010 Views: 244,857,089
Shane Dawson is a sketch comedian and video blogger who is considered by many as today's top YouTube star. He has two channels that rank as YouTube's 3rd and 8th most-subscribed-to channels.
His third channel only consists of videos taken from his iPhone, and it's the 43rd most popular channel on all of YouTube.
2010 Views: 508,220,924
Ray William Johnson is another vlogger whose YouTube popularity has exploded in 2010.
He reviews viral videos twice a week and creates videos similar to Philip DeFranco's fast-paced, jump cut filled The Philip DeFranco Show.
2010 Views: 605,209,637
The Annoying Orange is a comedy web series that takes place in a kitchen and is about talking fruit.
Dane Boedigheimer created the realannoyingorange YouTube channel in January 2010 as a spinoff of his DaneBoe channel. The Annoying Orange has since surpassed the original in both views and subscribers.
2010 Views: 664,386,360
