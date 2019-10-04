The 15 richest women in America, ranked

Taylor Hill/Getty Images MacKenzie Bezos made her first appearance on the list of America’s wealthiest women in 2019.

Forbes released its 2019 edition of the Forbes 400 list, which ranks the wealthiest people in America. Individuals need a minimum net worth of $US2.1 billion to make the list.

Many of the women on the list are related; several, like MacKenzie Bezos and Julia Koch, are newcomers.

The 15 richest women in the US are worth a collective $US262.4 billion.

America’s wealthiest women are philanthropic businesswomen and heiresses and, in many cases, related.

Forbes just released its annual Forbes 400 list, which highlights the net worths of America’s richest individuals. Altogether, the members of this exclusive club are worth $US2.96 trillion.

The 15 richest women alone are collectively worth $US262.4 billion.



Multiple members of the Mars family and the Walton family are featured on the list, indicating just how dynastic wealth is in the US. Meanwhile, women like MacKenzie Bezos and Julia Koch are making their first appearance at the top of the rankings.

Here are the 15 richest women in the US. They are ranked in ascending order of wealth and their net worths are estimates as of October 2, 2019.

15. Nancy Walton Laurie, a Walmart heiress, is worth $US6.7 billion.

AP

Net worth:

$US6.7 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Age: 68

Walton Laurie is the daughter of Bud Walton, who co-founded Walmart with his brother, Sam Walton. After her father’s death in 1995, she inherited half of his stake in the company. The other half went to her sister, who is also on this list.

14. Diane Hendricks is the richest self-made woman in America and has a net worth of $US7 billion.

ABC Supply Co.

Net worth:

$US7 billion

Source of wealth: ABC Supply

Age: 72

Diane Hendricks, the richest self-made woman in America, made her fortune by founding wholesale roofing distributor ABC Supply in 1982 with her husband. She has been at the helm of the company since his death in 2007 and used her wealth to revitalize Beloit, Wisconsin where the company is based.

T13. Victoria Mars is one of four sisters who benefited from her family’s massive candy and pet food company. She has a net worth of $US7.4 billion.

Net worth:

$US7.4 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc.

Age: 62

Mars is the great-granddaughter of Frank Mars, who founded the eponymous candy company in 1911. At one point, she was the chair of the board of directors. When her father passed away in 2016, she inherited an 8% stake in the company, as did her three sisters, who are also included on this list.

T13. Valerie Mars also has a net worth of $US7.4 billion.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Net worth:

$US7.4

bill

ion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc.

Age: 60

One of the four Mars sisters, Valerie started working at Mars Incorporated in 1992 and is the vice president of corporate development. She is also on the board of directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

T13. Pamela Mars also has a net worth of $US7.4 billion.

Net worth:

$US7.4 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc.

Age: 59

One of the four Mars sisters, Pamela Mars initially joined the family business as an operations supervisor. She ultimately became chairman of the board but later stepped down.

T13. Marijke Mars is the fourth Mars sister who has Snickers candy bars to thank for a $US7.4 billion net worth.

Net worth:

$US7.4 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc.

Age: 55

Marijke, another Mars sister, also serves on the company’s board of directors. The family is exceedingly private.

Income inequality in the US has hit a record high. Meet the 15 richest American family 'dynasties,' who have a combined net worth of $US618 billion.

9. Ann Walton Kroenke has a net worth of $US7.5 billion.

IAN WALTON/Reuters

Net worth:

$US7.5 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Age: 70

Walton Kroenke is the daughter of Bud Walton, who co-founded Walmart with his brother, Sam Walton. After her father’s death in 1995, she inherited half of his stake in the company. The other half went to her sister, who is also on this list.

8. Christy Walton married into Walmart’s Walton family and is now worth $US8.5 billion.

AP

Net worth:

$US8.5 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Age: 70

Christy Walton was married to John Walton, the second-oldest child of Walmart founder, Sam Walton. John died in a plane crash in 2005, leaving Christy 17% of his wealth. She now uses that fortune as a philanthropist supporting land and sea conservation.

7. Blair Parry-Okeden has a net worth of $US9.6 billion.

Net worth:

$US9.6 billion

Source of wealth: Cox Enterprises

Age: 69

Even though she is an American citizen, Blair Parry-Okeden primarily lives in Australia. Forbes named her the richest person in Australia in 2016.She inherited a 25% stake in Cox Enterprises when her mother, Barbara Cox Anthony, passed away in 2007. Cox, the automotive and media company, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Parry-Okeden is known to be private to the point of reclusive.

6. Abigail Johnson, the CEO of Fidelity Investments, is worth $US14 billion.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Net worth:

$US14 billion

Source of wealth: Fidelity Investments

Age: 57

Abigail Johnson’s grandfather founded Fidelity Investments more than 70 years ago. The company currently has $US2.7 trillion in managed assets. After 26 years of working at the firm, Johnson became the CEO in 2014 and the chairman of the board in 2016. She has an estimated 24.5% stake in the company.

5. Laurene Powell Jobs and family have a net worth of $US21.3 billion.

Net worth:

$US21.3 billion

Source of wealth: Apple and Disney

Age: 55

Laurene Powell Jobs and her family inherited the fortune of her husband, Steve Jobs, upon his death in 2011. At one point, she had 5.5 million shares of Apple stock and a 7.3% stake in The Walt Disney Company. She has used those to fund her philanthropic efforts, specifically the creation of the Emerson Collective, an organisation dedicated to social change through education, immigration reform, media and journalism.

4. Jacqueline Mars, another member of the Mars. Inc dynasty, is worth $US29.7 billion.

Net worth:

$US29.7 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc.

Age: 80

Jacqueline Mars is the granddaughter of the founder of Mars Inc.She is said to own a third of the Snickers and M&M’s candy empire. Another third belongs to her brother John, and the rest of the shares are split between her four nieces, who are also featured on this list. She donates to educational, environmental, cultural, and health-related causes.

3. MacKenzie Bezos is newly worth $US36.1 billion.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Net worth:

$US36.1 billion

Source of wealth: Amazon

Age: 49

MacKenzie Bezos and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finalised their divorce earlier this year after 25 years of marriage. The settlement resulted in MacKenzie retaining 25% of the couples’ shares, or 4% of the company. The divorce made her Amazon’s second-largest individual shareholder. In April, she signed a pledge to donate half of her fortune to charity.

2. Julia Koch and her children are worth $US41 billion after recently inheriting a stake in Koch industries.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images

Net worth:

$US41 billion

Source of wealth: Koch Industries

Age: 57

Julia Koch was married to industrialist and conservative donor David Koch, who died in August. She and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries.

1. Alice Walton of the Walmart dynasty has a net worth of $US51.4 billion, which makes her the richest woman in the world.

Rick T. Wilking / Stringer / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US51.4 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Age: 70

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She is not involved with Walmart; she spends her fortune collecting art and breeding horses.Her cousins are also on this list.

The Waltons are the wealthiest family dynasty in the US, with the Koch family and the Mars family trailing behind.

