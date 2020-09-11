Meet the richest women in India who have a combined net worth of $18 billion

Rajkumar/Mint via Getty Images India’s richest woman is Savitri Jindal, the 70-year-old chair of multibillion dollar conglomerate Jindal Group.

India is home to five female billionaires, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list.

The richest woman in India is Savitri Jindal, the 70-year-old chair of a multibillion dollar conglomerate, who’s worth $US7.1 billion.

India is home to 118 billionaires, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list â€” and most of them are men.

The top spot goes to Mukesh Ambani, the 63-year-old chair of the $US88 billion conglomerate Reliance Industries. Ambani is worth $US88.6 billion and ranks as the richest person in Asia and the fifth-richest in the world.

But five women rank among India’s billionaires. The country’s richest woman is Savitri Jindal, the 70-year-old chair of multibillion dollar conglomerate Jindal Group, which was founded by her late husband. Jindal is worth $US7.1 billion, making her the 12th-richest person in India.

The list of India’s female billionaires also includes the heads of pharmaceutical, software, and consumer goods companies.

Here are the five richest women in India, who preside over a cumulative $US18 billion fortune.

5. Radha Vembu

Zoho/Facebook Zoho Corp is a software company headquartered in Chennai.

Net worth: $US1.2 billion

Age: 48

Source of wealth: technology

Vembu holds a majority stake in software company Zoho Corp, which was cofounded by her older brother in 1996.

4. Smita Crishna-Godrej

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images A Godrej tuk tuk taxi in Guatemala.

Net worth: $US2.3 billion

Age: 70

Source of wealth: consumer goods

Godrej owns a one-fifth stake in the family-run $US4.7 billion consumer goods giant Godrej Group, which makes products including appliances and furniture.

3. Leena Tewari

Getty Images/CMB USV (not pictured) makes pharmaceutical ingredients, oral tablets, and more.

Net worth: $US3 billion

Age: 63

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

Tewari is the chair of the privately held, Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company USV, which was founded by her late father and brings in $US449 million in annual revenue.

2. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Hemant Mishra/Mint Mazumdar-Shaw in 2010.

Net worth: $US4.4 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: biotech

Mazumdar-Shaw is India’s richest self-made woman after founding what is now the largest biopharmaceutical firm in India – Biocon – in 1978.

1. Savitri Jindal

Rajkumar/Mint via Getty Images Jindal in 2009.

Net worth: $US7.1 billion

Age: 70

Source of wealth: steel

Jindal is the chair of Jindal Group, a company with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure that was founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal.

