The Richest Urban Neighborhoods In America

After decades of money flowing to the suburbs, rich people are once again moving into cities.
The mean income in neighborhoods like Cobble Hill in Brooklyn is soaring. Gentrification is also apparent in the stores, the prices and the people that live there.
This list describes the wealthiest urban neighborhoods in America according to Stephen Higley’s Elite 1000, based on information in the American Community Survey 2005-2009.
Incomes in these neighborhoods top out just past $200,000 — which is still less than the wealthiest suburban neighborhoods.
The mean household income in SoMa is $117,921.
Still referred to as 'South of the Slot' by area old-timers who recall the cable cars that drew up and down the 'slot' on Market St. SoMa residents haven't seen street cars in years.
Close to the docks, and rebuilt after the 1906 'quake with wide streets for local industry, the area was the city's skid row through the late 1940s and '50s.
The Embarcadero redevelopment in the late 1950s brought a large gay population and BDSM leather subculture that was unable to fight off city hall redevelopment plans once the AIDS epidemic hit. Today the area is filled with highrise residential towers, retail, commercial, and office spaces.
The mean household income in Lake Shore East is $122,145.
The area where Lake Shore East now sits belonged to the Illinois Central Railroad for much of its history, but was sold following World War II.
From 1994 to 2001 the land held a nine hole golf course designed by Peter Dye.
The main dilemma when re-developing the area was to coordinate new buildings and amenities with the triple-level street system.
All of the buildings are luxury condos and high-end apartments. Vince Vaughn, Bobby Jenks, and Jake Fox all live in this area of Chicago.
The mean household income in Back Bay is $122,731.
Back Bay was an actual bay off Boston Harbor until a massive 19th century filling project that would be illegal under modern environmental laws.
The entire neighbourhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the row houses of Back Bay are considered one of the best preserved examples of 19th century architecture in the country.
No exterior modifications can be made to the buildings without the approval of the Back Bay Architectural Commission.
The mean household income in Buckhead is $122,747.
Buckhead has been a wealthy enclave for Atlanta residents since the beginning of the 19th century when the area was filled with country estates.
The neighbourhood's real estate is the most expensive in the state of Georgia, and includes the governors mansion.
Buckhead is promoted as the Beverly Hills of the South.
The mean household income in Boston Harbor is $124,419.
Discovered by John Smith in 1614, Boston Harbor has been a vital American port town for almost 400 years.
There are three parts to Boston Harbor: the Inner harbor, the outer harbor, and the harbor islands.
The inner harbor is Boston's waterfront and most of the islands are national recreation areas.
The mean household income in the Marina is $124,750.
Every building but one was demolished in Marina following the 1906 earthquake to create the current structures.
Much of the district is build on a landfill and is the soil is prone to liquification during earthquakes. The 1989 Loma Prieta 'quake caused severe damage to the neighbourhood, including a firestorm.
Marina is now home to an extensive community of couples with alternative lifestyles. The Marina Safeway grocery store is known as 'Dateway'.
The mean household income in the Upper West Side is $124,960.
Traditionally the Upper West Side was home to New York's cultural and artistic workers.
The area saw tremendous growth in 1904 with the opening of the city's first subway line, the IRT Broadway -- Seventh Ave. line which ran from 59th to 125th.
The rough tenements scheduled for demolition at 67th Steer, in the early 1960s, were allowed to remain in place for the movie musical West Side Story (1961). When filming ceased, the buildings came down and new apartments were in place by 1962.
The mean household income in Cobble Hill is $128,123.
The area was named for its original large supply of cobble stones used as ballast in trading ships and in early forts.
Smith Street in the borough is known as Brooklyn's restaurant row.
The mean household income in the Embarcadero is $129,610.
Located on the eastern waterfront section of San Francisco, embarcadero translates as 'to embark' from Spanish.
Following the completion of the Bay Bridge, the neighbourhood fell in decline as ferry service declined.
Today's layout results from the complete redevelopment following the 1989 earthquake.
The mean household income in Midtown is $129,650.
New York's largest central business district, and home to Rockefeller centre, the Chrysler Building, and Times Square. More than 700,000 commuters work in the area between 14th and 59th St. every day.
The 'Plaza District' is a term used by real estate professionals to designate the priciest area in midtown located between 42nd and 59th and from 3rd to 7th Ave.
Midtown includes many distinct neighborhoods such as Murray Hill, Turtle Bay, Hell's Kitchen, the Garment District, and the theatre district.
The mean household income in Telegraph Hill is $133,977.
Originally known as Goat Hill, this was the neighbourhood of choice for early Irish immigrants.
The hill currently owes its name to a semaphore erected there in 1849 to signal the city about the type of ship that was entering San Francisco Bay.
This information was used by early commodities traders to gauge supply and demand on a given item.
The mean household income in Dinner Key is $137,210.
Dinner Key was originally an island, but was connected to mainland Florida in 1914 and is now part of the Coconut Grove neighbourhood of Miami.
During the 1930s and '40s Dinner Key was home to one of the largest airports in the world handling the huge number of seaplanes flying to South America.
One of Pan Am's hangars, renamed the Dinner Key Auditorium, was the site of Jim Morrison's arrest for allegedly exposing himself to the audience.
The mean household income in Kalorama Heights is $140,157.
Located in northwest D.C Kalorama translates from Greek as 'fine view' and is one of the few places in the city on a hilltop that enjoys cool breezes and expansive views.
The neighbourhood is well served by mas transit and is unique to the list in that it's composed of both modest and luxurious apartment homes.
U.S. Presidents Taft, Harding, Hoover, and Roosevelt all called Kalorama Heights home at some point in their public service lives.
The mean household income in Central Park South is $141,085.
The southernmost tip of Central Park is home to three of New York's grandest hotels: the flagship Ritz-Carlton, the Park Lane, and the Jumeirah Essex House.
Known as one of the most cosmopolitan streets in the world CPS is steps close to Fifth Avenue boutiques and Madison Avenue shopping.
Some of the most expensive apartments in the U.S. are in this small slice of Manhattan.
The mean household income in the Upper East Side is $143,323.
Once known as the 'Silk Stocking' district, the Upper East Side is said to be comparable to the 16th arrondissement in Paris.
Some of America's greatest dynastic families have had homes there, including the Rockefellers, Roosevelts, Kennedys, Whitneys and Dukes.
Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of the City of New York and one of the oldest surviving wood structures in Manhattan, is located in the neighbourhood.
The mean household income in Battery Park is $150,075.
Located at the southern tip of Manhattan, Battery Park is named after the artillery batteries that were positioned there centuries ago.
The prominent landmark within the park is Castle Clinton, a sandstone fort built in 1811 that still stands as a national monument, serving as a departure point for visitors that are heading to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.
The mean household income in the Marina is $151,934.
The Marina peninsula is a small neighbourhood situated next to the also-affluent Marina del Rey neighbourhood.
It borders the famed Venice Beach and many of the neighbourhood's most impressive houses line Venice's largest canal.
The mean household income in Georgetown is $152,209.
Georgetown lines the Potomac River and is home to Georgetown University's main campus.
A plethora of embassies are located in the neighbourhood, including France, Sweden and Thailand. It's also home to the Old Stone House, the oldest building in Washington that's still standing.
Moviemakers have used Georgetown as a filming spot for decades, most notably for the films The Exorcist and St. Elmo's Fire.
The mean household income in the Gold Coast is $153,358.
Part of Chicago's Near North Side, the appropriately named Gold Coast was one of two infamous super-wealthy urban neighborhoods in the 1980's (along with Manhattan's Upper East Side).
Millionaire Potter Palmer is credited with sparking growth in the area after he moved there in the wake of the Great Chicago Fire in the late 1800's.
The 100-story John Hancock building is located in the Gold Coast, one of the Chicago skyline's iconic skyscrapers.
The mean household income in Pacific Heights is $158,937.
Situated up on a ridge 370 feet above sea level, Pacific Heights boasts some of the most beautiful panoramic views in the Bay Area, making it a popular tourist destination.
The neighbourhood still sports some old Victorian mansions, though many were destroyed a century ago in the 1906 earthquake.
Pacific Heights is also home to a bunch of foreign consulates -- including Germany, Italy and Russia -- and a slew of expensive, elite private schools.
The mean household income in Tribeca is $163,425.
Tribeca -- which stands for 'triangle below Canal street' -- was one of the first residential neighborhoods to pop outside New York's old city boundaries during colonial times.
Though it once had an industrial base, Tribeca is now known for its huge assortment of celebrity residents, including Derek Jeter, Mariah Carey, Robert DeNiro, Jay-Z and Meryl Streep.
The mean household income in Old Town is $169,658.
As its name suggests, Old Town is the oldest section of Alexandria, dating back to the mid-1700's.
It's home to Market Square, widely considered the oldest continuously working marketplace in the country. The square was also once the site of one of the largest slave markets in the US.
Legendary Confederate general Robert E. Lee lived in the neighbourhood during his childhood, and his house still remains as a historic landmark.
The mean household income in Sutton Place is $176,980.
Located on the border between Midtown and the Upper East Side, the little 2-block enclave of Sutton Place
Despite its petite size, Sutton Place has been home to many famous folks, like Marilyn Monroe, Freddie Mercury, Kenneth Cole and Joan Crawford.
The official residence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations -- originally built by JP Morgan for his daughter -- is located in the neighbourhood as well.
The mean household income in Beekman Place is $201,623.
Beekman Place is a tiny, 2-block area just south of Sutton Place on Manhattan's east side.
Once home of its namesake's family mansion, the area served as the headquarters for the British during part fo the Revolutionary War.
The neighbourhood's most famous landmark is One Beekman Place, a prestigious apartment building that housed ultra-wealthy tenants like the Rockefellers.
The mean household income in Grove Isle-Bayshore is $206,683.
Miami's Bayshore area has every type of high-cost residencies -- from pricey little lofts to massive villas and mansions.
Grove Isle itself is a tiny island with 20-acre luxury resort which also has condos in its high-rises. Large yachts line the island's docks as a reminder of the affluence within the three buildings.
