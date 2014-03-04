The 13 Richest People In Sports

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Patriots owner Robert Kraft with his girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander

#1 Paul Allen Net Worth: $15.9 billion Age: 61 Paul Allen has a stronghold on professional sports in the Pacific Northwest. Allen owns the Seattle Seahawks (NFL), the Portland Trailblazers (NBA), and the Seattle Sounders (MLS). Allen's Seahawks won their first Super Bowl in 2014. Forbes #2 Stanley Kroenke Net worth: $5.6 billion Age: 66 Stanley Kroenke is all over the place when it comes to sports team ownership. Kroenke owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Rams, and Premier League soccer club Arsenal. Forbes #3 (tie) Malcolm Glazer Net worth: $4.2 billion Age: 85 Glazer owns not one, but two sports teams. Glazer bought the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, and the EPL soccer team Manchester United. Manchester United went public in August 2012 and became the first sports team to ever be valued at more than $US3 billion in January 2013. Forbes #3 (tie) Bernie Eccelstone (and family) Net Worth: $4.2 billion Age: 83 Bernie Ecclestone owns 5.3% of Formula One, an elite car racing league in the U.K. Ecclestone turned Formula One into a popular sport across the globe. Much of his fortune is sitting in trust funds for his daughters Petra and Tamara. Forbes #5 Daryl Katz Net worth: $3.3 billion Age: 52 Daryl Katz is the owner of the Edmonton Oilers, an NHL team based in Edmonton, Canada. The Oilers are currently working on a new $US600 million stadium. Katz built his fortune after buying thousands of 'distressed drug stores' in Canada in the 90s, and then selling a large portion of the stores for $US1 billion. Forbes #6 Jerry Jones Net worth: $3 billion Age: 71 Jerry Jones has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. The Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the United States worth $US2.1 billion. After making a fortune in the 1970's in natural gas, Jones bought the cowboys for just $US150 million in 1989. He also owns the Cowboys' stadium. Forbes #7 Robert Kraft Net worth: $2.9 billion Age: 72 Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1995 for $US172 million. Kraft is also the Chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, which owns real estate, paper companies, and the New England Revolution. Forbes #8 Mark Cuban Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers before his team plays the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Miami, June 12, 2011. Net worth: $2.6 billion Age: 55 Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Cuban made his fortune in 1999 when he and his business partner Todd Wagner sold Broadcast.com for $US5.7 billion to Yahoo!. Forbes #9 Stephen Bisciotti Net worth: $2.2 billion Age: 53 Stephen Bisciotti owns the Baltimore Ravens, he bought controlling interest of the football team in 2004. Bisciotti made his fortune founding an engineering staffing firm called Aerotek, now called Allegis Group. Forbes #10 Robert McNair Net worth: $2 billion Age: 77 Robert McNair is responsible for bringing the NFL back to Houston. McNair brought the Texans to Houston in 2002. The Texans are worth $US1.3 billion. McNair sold Cogen Technologies to Enron for $US1.5 billion just before the tech bubble. Forbes #11 Arthur Blank Net worth: $1.8 billion Age: 71 Arthur Blank is the founder of Home Depot. Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons. Forbes #12 Jim Irsay Net worth: $1.6 billion Age: 54 Jim Irsay owns the Indianapolis Colts. Irsay is known for purchasing Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road,' original manuscript in 2001 for $US2.4 million. Forbes #13 John Henry Net worth: $1.5 billion Age: 64 John Henry bought the Red Sox in 2002, he also owns Liverpool FC. Henry made his fortune from his hedge fun J.W. Henry and Company. Forbes Click over to Forbes.com to see the rest The World's Billionaires >

