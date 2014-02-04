How The Richest Soccer Clubs Compare To The Richest NFL Teams

It is no mystery that the NFL is king in the United States and soccer is king in most of the rest of the world.

As a result, there are teams and clubs in both sports that are making an immense amount of money.

Using data compiled by Deloitte (via Sporting Intelligence) and Forbes.com, we can take a look at the riches soccer clubs and how they compare to their NFL counterparts.

The NFL teams compare very well at the bottom of the list. But when it comes to the richest clubs, no teams make more than a handful of soccer clubs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.