How The Richest Soccer Clubs Compare To The Richest NFL Teams

It is no mystery that the NFL is king in the United States and soccer is king in most of the rest of the world.

As a result, there are teams and clubs in both sports that are making an immense amount of money.

Using data compiled by Deloitte (via Sporting Intelligence) and Forbes.com, we can take a look at the riches soccer clubs and how they compare to their NFL counterparts.

The NFL teams compare very well at the bottom of the list. But when it comes to the richest clubs, no teams make more than a handful of soccer clubs.

#20 Atlético de Madrid -- $US164.1 million

League: La Liga (Spain)

Location: Madrid

2013-14 record: 17-3-1 (W-D-L), 54 points, tied-1st place

20th richest NFL team: Cleveland Browns, $US264 million in revenue

#19 AS Roma -- $US170.2million

League: Serie A (Italy)

Location: Rome

2013-14 record: 15-5-1, 50 points, 2nd place

19th richest NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers, $US266 million in revenue

#18 Fenerbahçe -- $US172.9 million

League: Super Lig (Turkey)

Location: Istanbul

2013-14 record: 14-2-2, 44 points, 1st place

18th richest NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $US267 million in revenue

#17 Hamburger SV -- $US185.2 million

League: Bundesliga (Germany)

Location: Hamburg

2013-14 record: 4-4-10, 16 points, 16th place

17th richest NFL team: Miami Dolphins, $US268 million in revenue

#16 Galatasaray -- $US214.7 million

League: Super Lig (Turkey)

Location: Istanbul

2013-14 record: 9-7-2, 34 points, 2nd place

16th richest NFL team: Tennessee Titans, $US270 million in revenue

#15 Inter Milan -- $US230.9 million

League: Serie A (Italy)

Location: Milan

2013-14 record: 8-9-4, 33 points, 5th place

15th richest NFL team: Seattle Seahawks, $US270 million in revenue

#14 Tottenham Hotspur -- $US235.3 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: London

2013-14 record: 13-4-5, 43 points, tied-4th place

14th richest NFL team: Carolina Panthers, $US271 million in revenue

#13 Schalke 04 -- $US271.1 million

League: Bundesliga (Germany)

Location: Gelsenkirchen

2013-14 record: 9-4-5, 31 points, 5th place

13th richest NFL team: New Orleans Saints, $US276 million in revenue

#12 Liverpool -- $US329.1 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: Liverpool

2013-14 record: 13-4-5, 43 points, tied-4th place

12th richest NFL team: Indianapolis Colts, $US276 million in revenue

#11 Borussia Dortmund -- $US350.4 million

League: Bundesliga (Germany)

Location: Dortmund

2013-14 record: 10-3-5, 33 points, tied-3rd place

11th richest NFL team: Green Bay Packers, $US282 million in revenue

#10 AC Milan -- $US360.4 million

League: Serie A (Italy)

Location: Milan

2013-14 record: 7-7-7, 28 points, tied-9th place

10th richest NFL team: Denver Broncos, $US283 million in revenue

#9 Juventus -- $US372.6 million

League: Serie A (Italy)

Location: Turin

2013-14 record: 18-2-1, 56 points, 1st place

9th richest NFL team: Baltimore Ravens, $US292 million in revenue

#8 Arsenal -- $US388.9 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: London

2013-14 record: 16-3-3, 51 points, 1st place

8th richest NFL team: Chicago Bears, $US298 million in revenue

#7 Chelsea -- $US415.0 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: London

2013-14 record: 15-4-3, 49 points, 3rd place

7th richest NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles, $US306 million in revenue

#6 Manchester City -- $US432.5 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: Manchester

2013-14 record: 16-2-4, 50 points, 2nd place

6th richest NFL team: Houston Texans, $US320 million in revenue

#5 Paris Saint-Germain -- $US545.5 million

League: Ligue 1 (France)

Location: Paris

2013-14 record: 15-6-1, 51 points, 1st place

5th richest NFL team: New York Jets $US321 million in revenue

#4 Manchester United -- $US579.7 million

League: Premier League (England)

Location: Manchester

2013-14 record: 11-4-7, 37 points, 7th place

4th richest NFL team: New York Giants, $US338 million in revenue

#3 Bayern Munich -- $US589.8 million

League: Bundesliga (Germany)

Location: Munich

2013-14 record: 15-2-0, 47 points, 1st place

3rd richest NFL team: Washington Redskins, $US381 million in revenue

#2 FC Barcelona -- $US660.1 million

League: La Liga (Spain)

Location: Barcelona

2013-14 record: 17-3-1, 54 points, tied-1st place

2nd richest NFL team: New England Patriots, $US408 million in revenue

#1 Real Madrid -- $US709.8 million

League: La Liga (Spain)

Location: Madrid

2013-14 record: 17-2-2, 53 points, 3rd place

The richest NFL team: Dallas Cowboys, $US539 million in revenue

