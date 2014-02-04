How The Richest Soccer Clubs Compare To The Richest NFL Teams

It is no mystery that the NFL is king in the United States and soccer is king in most of the rest of the world.
As a result, there are teams and clubs in both sports that are making an immense amount of money.
Using data compiled by Deloitte (via Sporting Intelligence) and Forbes.com, we can take a look at the riches soccer clubs and how they compare to their NFL counterparts.
The NFL teams compare very well at the bottom of the list. But when it comes to the richest clubs, no teams make more than a handful of soccer clubs.
League: La Liga (Spain)
Location: Madrid
2013-14 record: 17-3-1 (W-D-L), 54 points, tied-1st place
20th richest NFL team: Cleveland Browns, $US264 million in revenue
League: Serie A (Italy)
Location: Rome
2013-14 record: 15-5-1, 50 points, 2nd place
19th richest NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers, $US266 million in revenue
League: Super Lig (Turkey)
Location: Istanbul
2013-14 record: 14-2-2, 44 points, 1st place
18th richest NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $US267 million in revenue
League: Bundesliga (Germany)
Location: Hamburg
2013-14 record: 4-4-10, 16 points, 16th place
17th richest NFL team: Miami Dolphins, $US268 million in revenue
League: Super Lig (Turkey)
Location: Istanbul
2013-14 record: 9-7-2, 34 points, 2nd place
16th richest NFL team: Tennessee Titans, $US270 million in revenue
League: Serie A (Italy)
Location: Milan
2013-14 record: 8-9-4, 33 points, 5th place
15th richest NFL team: Seattle Seahawks, $US270 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: London
2013-14 record: 13-4-5, 43 points, tied-4th place
14th richest NFL team: Carolina Panthers, $US271 million in revenue
League: Bundesliga (Germany)
Location: Gelsenkirchen
2013-14 record: 9-4-5, 31 points, 5th place
13th richest NFL team: New Orleans Saints, $US276 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: Liverpool
2013-14 record: 13-4-5, 43 points, tied-4th place
12th richest NFL team: Indianapolis Colts, $US276 million in revenue
League: Bundesliga (Germany)
Location: Dortmund
2013-14 record: 10-3-5, 33 points, tied-3rd place
11th richest NFL team: Green Bay Packers, $US282 million in revenue
League: Serie A (Italy)
Location: Milan
2013-14 record: 7-7-7, 28 points, tied-9th place
10th richest NFL team: Denver Broncos, $US283 million in revenue
League: Serie A (Italy)
Location: Turin
2013-14 record: 18-2-1, 56 points, 1st place
9th richest NFL team: Baltimore Ravens, $US292 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: London
2013-14 record: 16-3-3, 51 points, 1st place
8th richest NFL team: Chicago Bears, $US298 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: London
2013-14 record: 15-4-3, 49 points, 3rd place
7th richest NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles, $US306 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: Manchester
2013-14 record: 16-2-4, 50 points, 2nd place
6th richest NFL team: Houston Texans, $US320 million in revenue
League: Ligue 1 (France)
Location: Paris
2013-14 record: 15-6-1, 51 points, 1st place
5th richest NFL team: New York Jets $US321 million in revenue
League: Premier League (England)
Location: Manchester
2013-14 record: 11-4-7, 37 points, 7th place
4th richest NFL team: New York Giants, $US338 million in revenue
League: Bundesliga (Germany)
Location: Munich
2013-14 record: 15-2-0, 47 points, 1st place
3rd richest NFL team: Washington Redskins, $US381 million in revenue
League: La Liga (Spain)
Location: Barcelona
2013-14 record: 17-3-1, 54 points, tied-1st place
2nd richest NFL team: New England Patriots, $US408 million in revenue
League: La Liga (Spain)
Location: Madrid
2013-14 record: 17-2-2, 53 points, 3rd place
The richest NFL team: Dallas Cowboys, $US539 million in revenue
