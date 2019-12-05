The richest place in every state in the US

Melia Robinson/Business Insider A home in Atherton, California, an enclave for tech moguls and the richest tiny town in the United States.

GoBankingRates just released their annual list of the richest towns in the US.

Some towns report costs of living much higher than the US average. Clyde Hill, a town outside of Seattle, Washington, has a cost of living that is 318% higher than the national average, according to Best Places.

The towns on this list also typically have high median incomes and high home values in addition to a lower unemployment rate than the latest national average of 3.6%. Merton, a town west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an unemployment rate of just 2.6%.

The richest tiny town in the entire country, Atherton, is in northern California and is home to high income tech executives and million-dollar mansions.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

GoBankingRates just released their annual round-up of the richest small towns in every US State.

To determine the richest small towns, GoBankingRates analysed income data from the US Census Bureau, specifically focusing on locations with 500 to 15,000 households.

The towns featured typically have median incomes well over $US100,000, high home values, lower unemployment rates than the latest US average of 3.6%, and in turn, higher costs of living.

For example, Clyde Hill, a town outside of Seattle Washington, has a cost of living that is 318% higher than the national average. However, that’s far from the highest figure on this list; the wealthiest tiny town in the entire country (Atherton, California) has a cost of living that is a whopping 813.5% higher than the national average.

Keep reading to find out the richest enclaves in each US state, listed in alphabetical order by state.

All population, median income, and median home value data is sourced from the US Census Bureau and is the latest available data at the time of publication.

The richest town in Alabama is Highland Lakes.

Population: 6,746

Median income: $US149,307

Median home value: $US436,900

Highland Lakes is 30 miles outside of Birmingham, Alabama. It has an unemployment rate of 2.9%, which is under the current national average of 3.6%.

The richest town in Alaska is Cordova.

Shutterstock

Population: 2,160

Median income: $US95,227

Median home value: $US319,500

The closest major city to Cordova is Anchorage, Alaska. It is 148 miles away. Cordova is known for its winter sports.

The richest town in Arizona is Paradise Valley.

Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Population: 14,502

Median income: $US175,673

Median home value: $US1,406,700

Paradise Valley is right outside of Phoenix. It is known for its luxury golf courses.

The richest town in Arkansas is Cave Springs.

Population: 4,970

Median income: $US103,676

Median home value: $US281,100

Cave Springs, just outside of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is one of the more moderately affluent places on this list. The cost of living is just 1.7% higher than the national average.

The richest town in California is Atherton.

Population: 7,187

Median income: $US250,000+*

Median home value: $US2,000,000+*

Atherton is in Northern California between Palo Alto and San Mateo. Its known as the most expensive town in the country and is where many tech moguls reside.

*Per the US Census Bureau, an ‘+’ following a median estimate means the median falls in the upper interval of an open-ended distribution. While Atherton’s exact median income and median home value are unknown, its latest available average household income (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars) is $US450,696 and 91.9% of the town’s owner-occupied homes are valued at $US1 million or more.

The richest town in Colorado is Cherry Hills Village.

Shutterstock

Population: 6,650

Median income: $US238,750

Median home value: $US1,269,000

Cherry Hills Village is a suburb of Denver. The wealthy neighbourhood has been home to people like NFL icon Peyton Manning.

The richest town in Connecticut is Old Greenwich.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Population: 6,860

Median income: $US236,250

Median home value: $US1,386,700

Old Greenwich, Connecticut, is 30 miles outside of New York City. The enclave has long been known as a place Wall Street types would put down roots.

The richest town in Delaware is North Star.

Population: 7,980

Median income: $US141,618

Median home value: $US435,300

North Star, Delaware, is 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The cost of living in North Star is 29.3% higher than the national average.

The richest town in Florida is Pinecrest.

Shutterstock

Population: 19,591

Median income: $US152,643

Median home value: $US887,700

Pinecrest is a suburb of Miami. It boasts a collection of gated communities and million-dollar waterfront properties.

The richest town in Georgia is Berkeley Lake.

Population: 2,129

Median income: $US125,592

Median home value: $US376,800

Berkeley Lake is 20 miles outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The cost of living in Berkeley Lake is 31.3% higher than the national average.

The richest town in Hawaii is Maunawili.

Population: 2,040

Median income: $US143,750

Median home value: $US948,400

Maunawili is on the island of Oahu and is a suburb of Honolulu.

The richest town in Idaho is Hidden Springs.

Population: 2,515

Median income: $US118,519

Median home value: $US400,000

Hidden Springs is a suburb of Boise, which was recently named one of the best places to buy a home by WalletHub.

The richest town in Illinois is Winnetka.

Population: 12,385

Median income: $US216,875

Median home value: $US1,019,800

Winnetka is a suburb of Chicago and is famously the setting of the beloved Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

The richest town in Indiana is Zionsville.

Population: 27,153

Median income: $US127,152

Median home value: $US360,100

Zionsville is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana. The unemployment rate in Zionsville is 2.9%, while the national average is 3.9%.

The richest town in Iowa is Robins.

Population: 3,492

Median income: $US120,938

Median home value: $US286,700

The closest major city to Robins is Madison, Wisconsin, which is 135 miles away.

The richest town in Kansas is Mission Hills.

Population: 3,576

Median income: $US250,000+*

Median home value: $US978,500

Mission Hills is an affluent suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.

*Per the US Census Bureau, an ‘+’ following a median estimate means the median falls in the upper interval of an open-ended distribution. While Mission Hills’ exact median income is unknown, its latest available average household income (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars) is $US393,148.

The richest town in Kentucky is Anchorage.

Population: 2,432

Median income: $US172,188

Median home value: $US663,600

Anchorage is right outside Louisville, Kentucky. The cost of living in Anchorage is 62.3% higher than the national average.

The richest town in Louisiana is Prien.

Shutterstock

Population: 7,810

Median income: $US94,444

Median home value: $US210,700

Prien is equidistant to Houston, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both are 128 miles away.

The richest town in Maine is Cumberland Centre.

Population: 2,492

Median income: $US109,048

Median home value: $US304,500

Boston, Massachusetts, is the closest major city to Cumberland Centre, at roughly 100 miles away. Cumberland Centre is also the most educated town in the state of Maine.

The richest town in Maryland is Chevy Chase.

Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock

Population: 711

Median income: $US250,000+*

Median home value: $US1,225,200

Chevy Chase is a suburb of Washington DC. The ultrawealthy enclave with a sky-high median income is home to a number of politicians.

*Per the US Census Bureau, an ‘+’ following a median estimate means the median falls in the upper interval of an open-ended distribution. While Chevy Chase’s exact median income is unknown, its latest available average household income (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars) is $US429,993.

The richest town in Massachusetts is Wellesley.

Coldwell Banker

Population: 29,004

Median income: $US176,852

Median home value: $US1,042,300

Wellesley is a suburb of Boston. Its eponymous women’s-only college is the town’s biggest attraction.

The richest town in Michigan is Bloomfield Hills.

Shutterstock

Population: 4,009

Median income: $US186,563

Median home value: $US840,300

Bloomfield Hills is 20 miles outside of Detroit. The cost of living is 33.3% higher than the national average.

The richest town in Minnesota is Minnetrista.

Population: 7,912

Median income: $US148,783

Median home value: $US445,900

Minnetrista is just 22 miles outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minneapolis is said to have the healthiest and most well-rested residents, according to a recent study on the best US cities for enjoying a balanced lifestyle.

The richest town in Mississippi is Madison.

Getty Images

Population: 25,676

Median income: $US103,121

Median home value: $US250,200

Madison is in the Jackson metropolitan area. It is the most educated town in the state.

The richest town in Missouri is Ladue.

Population: 8,635

Median income: $US203,250

Median home value: $US798,500

Ladue is a suburb of Saint Louis, Missouri, where homes were recently selling for $US1 to save less maintained parts of the city from decay.

The richest town in Montana is Montana City.

Population: 2,770

Median income: $US96,089

Median home value: $US313,600

Montana City is part of the Helena metropolitan area. Despite being the richest area in Montana, its cost of living is actually 5.5% lower than the national average.

The richest town in Nebraska is Hickman.

City of Hickman / Facebook

Population: 2,300

Median income: $US89,609

Median home value: $US180,000

Hickman is about 60 miles southwest of Omaha, Nebraska.

The richest town in Nevada is East Valley.

By James Sakaguchi / Shutterstock

Population: 1,391

Median income: $US103,224

Median home value: $613,400

The cost of living in East Valley is 73.8% higher than the average in the US. It is located just over 53 miles from Reno.

The richest town in New Hampshire is Hanover.

Dan Lewis / Shutterstock

Population: 11,428

Median income: $US118,250

Median home value: $US539,900

Hanover is located a little over 100 miles outside of Boston, Massachusetts. It is the home of Dartmouth College and the Appalachian Trail runs through the town.

The richest town in New Jersey is Essex Fells.

Borough of Essex Fells, NJ / Facebook

Population: 2,085

Median income: $US200,875

Median home value: $US834,400

Essex Fells is 16 miles outside of New York City. In 2000,The New York Times reported that the town has “no apartment buildings, town houses, condominiums, office towers, malls, restaurants, traffic lights, or even stores” due to an ordinance passed in 1928, which limited commercial activity in the area.

The richest town in New Mexico is White Rock.

By Silvio Ligutti / Shutterstock

Population: 5,878

Median income: $US121,518

Median home value: $US283,100

White Rock is 50 miles outside of Albuquerque and is known for White Rock Canyon, a natural wonder formed from the lava that oozed from theCaja del Rio Caldera volcanic eruptions.

The richest town in New York is Brookville.

By Joe Trentacosti / Shutterstock

Population: 3,602

Median income: $US250,000+*

Median home value: $US1,815,600

In the 17th century, Brookville was owned by the Matinecock Native Americans, who later sold the land to settlers. It is 24 miles outside of New York City.

*Per the US Census Bureau, an ‘+’ following a median estimate means the median falls in the upper interval of an open-ended distribution. While Brookville’s exact median income is unknown, its latest available average household income (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars) is $US425,300.

The richest town in North Carolina is Marvin.

Marvin, NC News / Facebook

Population: 6,592

Median income: $US170,500

Median home value: $US633,300

Marvin is right outside Charlotte, North Carolina. The cost of living in Marvin is 65.7% higher than the US average.

The richest town in North Dakota is Horace.

City of Horace / Facebook

Population: 2,847

Median income: $US110,870

Median home value: $US254,200

The closest major city to Horace is Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is over 200 miles away. The unemployment rate in Horace is only 2.3%.

The richest town in Ohio is The Village of Indian Hill.

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District / Facebook

Population: 5,887

Median income: $US215,679

Median home value: $US947,000

The Village of Indian Hill is located in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area.

The richest town in Oklahoma is Nichols Hills.

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma / Facebook

Population: 3,919

Median income: $US144,833

Median home value: $US686,300

Nichols Hill is a suburb of Oklahoma City. 80.6% of the population holds at least a bachelor’s degree, making it the wealthiest and most educated town in Oklahoma.

The richest town in Oregon is Bethany.

Bethany Neighbourhood / Facebook

Population: 23,177

Median income: $US121,149

Median home value: $479,700

Bethany is a suburb of Portland, Oregon. Its unemployment rate of 3.4% is just below the US average of 3.9%, and its cost of living is 42.7% higher than the nation’s average.

The richest town in Pennsylvania is Woodside.

Mr. Matté / Wikimedia Commons

Population: 2,482

Median income: $US169,306

Median home value: $US485,100

Woodside is just under 25 miles outside of Philadelphia. The cost of living in Woodside is 51.1% higher than the national average.

The richest town in Rhode Island is Kingston.

By Patawee / Shutterstock

Population: 6,983

Median income: $US93,051

Median home value: $US336,500

Kingston is less than 30 miles away from Providence, Rhode Island. It is also the home of the University of Rhode Island.

The richest town in South Carolina is Tega Cay.

By Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock

Population: 10,863

Median income: $US121,623

Median home value: $US306,600

Tega Cay is right on the border of South Carolina and North Carolina. It’s located 20 miles outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The richest town in South Dakota is Dakota Dunes.

Dakota Dunes Country Club / Facebook

Population: 2,950

Median income: $US98,787

Median home value: $US277,500

The closest major city to Dakota Dunes is Omaha, Nebraska, at just under 90 miles away. Dakota Dunes’ unemployment rate of 3.3% is just below the national average of 3.9%

The richest town in Tennessee is Belle Meade.

By Hannah Henderson / Shutterstock

Population: 2,881

Median income: $US195,000

Median home value: $US1,330,200

Belle Meade is a suburb of Nashville. The town is known for its namesake plantation, which spans roughly 5,400 acres.

The richest town in Texas is Hunters Creek Village.

WhisperToMe / Wikimedia

Population: 4,891

Median income: $US250,000+*

Median home value: $US1,525,700

Hunters Creek Village is just 10 miles away from Houston, Texas.

*Per the US Census Bureau, an ‘+’ following a median estimate means the median falls in the upper interval of an open-ended distribution. While Hunters Creek Village’s exact median income is unknown, its latest available average household income (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars) is $US410,151.

The richest town in Utah is Silver Summit.

Carolyn Dietrich/Shutterstock Pictured Above: Park City, Utah. Silver Summit less than 15 miles away from Park City, home of the famous Sundance Film Festival.

Population: 4,205

Median income: $US133,281

Median home value: $US717,600

Silver Summit is less than 15 miles away from Park City, Utah.

The richest town in Vermont is Norwich.

By Bram Reusen / Shutterstock

Population: 3,341

Median income: $US109,648

Median home value: $US454,500

At just over 100 miles away, the closest major city to Norwich is Boston, Massachusetts. Norwich is known for its historical roots, including The Norwich Inn, whose history dates back to 1797.

The richest town in Virginia is Great Falls.

By Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Population: 15,589

Median income: $US230,450

Median home value: $US1,130,400

Great Falls is just outside of Washington DC, with views of the Potomac River.

The richest town in Washington is Clyde Hill.

City of Clyde Hill / Facebook

Population: 3,384

Median income: $US205,500

Median home value: $US1,686,700

Clyde Hill is just east of Seattle. The cost of living in Clyde Hill is 318% higher than the national average.

The richest town in West Virginia is Cheat Lake.

By Steve Heap / Shutterstock

Population: 9,540

Median income: $US87,125

Median home value: $US273,800

Right outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, and roughly on the Pennsylvania border, Cheat Lake is home to the 1,730 acre man-made reservoir of the same name.

The richest town in Wisconsin is Merton.

Village of Merton / Facebook

Population: 3,731

Median income: $US151,818

Median home value: $US437,100

Merton is just west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Merton’s unemployment rate of 2.6% is below the national average of 3.9%.

The richest town in Wyoming is Wilson.

Wilson Backcountry Sports / Facebook

Population: 1,991

Median income: $US115,363

Median home value: $US1,121,400

Wilson is right outside of Jackson, the most unequal place in America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.