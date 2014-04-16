The 22 Richest Neighborhoods In Silicon Valley

With the wide assortment of top tech companies currently headquartered in Silicon Valley, it should come as no surprise that some of the country’s wealthiest people also call the area home.

Stephen Higley, a professor emeritus of urban social geography at the University of Montevallo, recently created a list of the country’s richest neighborhoods based on data from the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey in the years 2006 through 2010.

He aggregated block groups with a mean income of more than $US200,000 to compile a list of the top 1,000 richest neighborhoods in the county. Higley explains his complete methodology on his website.

We used Higley’s rankings to compile a list of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Silicon Valley, looking at cities in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties to do so.

Hillsborough was well-represented, with several different neighborhoods from the affluent San Mateo County city making an appearance on Higley’s list. Small cities like Saratoga and Atherton, home to several notable tech executives, also ranked highly.

