Say "Ni Hao" To The 20 Richest Self-Made Women In The World

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

How she made her fortune: Meg Whitman worked with names like Disney, Hasbro, and Stride Rite but made a name for herself when she joined the eBay team as president and CEO in 1998. Whitman helped eBay's revenue grow from $4.7 million in 1998 to almost $8 billion when she stepped down in 2008. Whitman won the Fortune title of Most Powerful Business Woman in 2004 and 2005 and is a 2010 candidate for the California governor.

Source: Hunrun Report