Say "Ni Hao" To The 20 Richest Self-Made Women In The World

Want to be the next female self-made billionaire? You may want to move to China.Eleven of the top female entrepreneurs are Chinese, according to Hunrun’s 2010 rich list. Only three of the top women come from the US.
Net Worth: $1.0 Billion
How She Made Her Fortune: Rowling went from a single mother on welfare in Scotland to the best-selling female author in the world. Her Harry Potter series has sold more than 400 million copies, is published in 65 languages and was made into eight movies.
Net Worth: $1.1 billion
How she made her fortune: Yaxian is one of the founders and current chairman and president of the Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, a company in China that manufactures collagen sausage casings. With nearly 30 years of experience in collagen sausage casing, Yaxian leads and executive board made up of one woman and eight men.
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
How she made her fortune: Dai Weili co-founded Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. in 1995. Dai is the only female co-founder of a global semiconducting company in the world and was named 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Hua Yuan Science and Technology Association.
Net Worth: $1.29 billion
How she made her fortune: Dame Mary Perkins co-founded Specsavers, an optical retailer, in Britain with her husband in 1984. Dame Perkins took over her father's optician practice at a time when few women graced the profession. After expanding and selling her father's practice, Perkins set out on her new endeavour, affordable glasses. Now Specsavers has over 1000 stores on two continents.
Net Worth: $1.3 billion
How she made her fortune: Meg Whitman worked with names like Disney, Hasbro, and Stride Rite but made a name for herself when she joined the eBay team as president and CEO in 1998. Whitman helped eBay's revenue grow from $4.7 million in 1998 to almost $8 billion when she stepped down in 2008. Whitman won the Fortune title of Most Powerful Business Woman in 2004 and 2005 and is a 2010 candidate for the California governor.
Net Worth: $1.32 million
How she made her fortune: Ruth Parasol, a lawyer, worked as an advisor of her father's phone-sex business and also on internet porn sites. In 2001, Parasol co-founded the online gambling website partygaming.com. Now, Parasol consults for the website which is located in Gibraltar and is heavily involved in philanthropy.
Net Worth: $1.4 billion
How she made her fortune: Huang Xi works for auto dealership owner Zhongsheng Group. (Other than that we could find no info about her.)
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
How she made her fortune: He Qiaonu is the chairman of the board and general manager of Beijing Orient Landscape.
Net Worth: $1.7 billion
How she made her fortune: Chen Ningning is the vice chairwoman Pioneer Metals Holding Limited. The Hong Kong based company trades iron ore.
Net Worth: $2.0 billion
How she made her fortune: Giulina Benetton founded the Benetton Group with her brothers in 1965. The Benetton Group, a clothing company, sells a number of brands including the most well known, United colours of Benetton. The Benetton Group sells over 150 million garments a year and exists in 120 countries.
Net Worth: $2.2 billion
How she made her fortune: Zhang Xin co-founded SOHO China, a commercial real estate company, with her husband in 1995. Xin was one of the first Chinese entrepreneurs to become involved in commercial real estate. She has won many awards including being named as one of Forbes Magazine's World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2008.
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
How she made her fortune: Oprah Winfrey started her career young and was the first African-American female anchor for the Nashville WTVF-TV news. Winfrey is now in the last of her 24 season talk show produced be her company, Harpo Productions, Inc., owns O The Oprah Magazine and plans to launch her own television station in January 2011. Winfrey appeared on all seven of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World list.
Net Worth: $2.5 billion
How she made her fortune: Doris Fisher co-founded the Gap clothing company in 1969 in San Francisco, with her late husband Donald Fisher. The company then branched to Baby Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. Doris no longer oversees the company day to day but was named honorary lifetime director in 2009.
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
How she made her fortune: Zhu Linyao is the president of Chinese fragrance and flavoring company Huabao International.
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
How she made her fortune: Yelena Baturina founded the plastic company Inteko in Moscow in 1991. Inteko grew to be the largest construction company in Moscow, creating prefabricated housing.
Net Worth: $3.2 billion
How she made her millions: Xiuli Hawken is the biggest shareholder in Renhe Commercial Holdings, located in Hong Kong. Hawken assists executive directors formulate group strategies and was appointed a non-executive director in 2007.
Net Worth: $3.5 billion
How she made her fortune: Rosalía Mera and her ex-husband Amancio Ortega founded the clothing company Inditex which also owns Zara, the trendy Spanish clothing store. The former husband and wife team began their business making lingerie and dressing gowns in their home.
Net Worth: $4.0 billion
How she made her fortune: Chen Lihua founded Fuhua International Group, a company focused on residential housing projects in 1990. Lihua now acts as President of the company which is located in Hong Kong.
Net Worth: $4.1 billion
How she made her fortune: Wu Yajun founded the real estate company Longfor Properties in Chongqing, China in 1994. Yajun is currently one of the current executive directors. Longfor Properties ranked on the 'Top 10 Residential Developments in Chongqing,' for 10 consecutive years.
Net Worth: $5.6 billion
How she made her fortune: Zhang Yin is a founder and currently chairlady of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, China's largest producer of cointainerboard products. Yin, the daughter of a military officer, is a true self-starter who began her successful company without any family inheritance.
