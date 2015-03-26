The 10 richest public universities in America

Peter Jacobs

The University of Texas is by far the richest public university system in America, with an endowment topping $US25 billion.

Texas is home to the only two public university systems with endowments larger than $US10 billion, according to the most recent data available through the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO). The Texas A&M University System also has a massive endowment, totalling more than $US11 billion.

Both these systems’ funds are still below Harvard University’s endowment — the largest in America, valued at over $US35 billion — but are solidly competitive with the endowments of the richest private universities in the country.

These are the top 10 richest public universities, via NACUBO:

  1. University of Texas System — $US25.4 billion
  2. The Texas A&M University System — $US11.1 billion
  3. University of Michigan — $US9.7 billion
  4. University of California — $US7.4 billion
  5. University of Virginia — $US5.9 billion
  6. The Ohio State University — $US3.5 billion
  7. University of Pittsburgh — $US3.5 billion
  8. The Pennsylvania State University — $US3.4 billion
  9. University of Minnesota — $US3.2 billion
  10. University of Washington — $US2.8 billion

