The 10 richest public universities in America

The University of Texas is by far the richest public university system in America, with an endowment topping $US25 billion.

Texas is home to the only two public university systems with endowments larger than $US10 billion, according to the most recent data available through the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO). The Texas A&M University System also has a massive endowment, totalling more than $US11 billion.

Both these systems’ funds are still below Harvard University’s endowment — the largest in America, valued at over $US35 billion — but are solidly competitive with the endowments of the richest private universities in the country.

These are the top 10 richest public universities, via NACUBO:

University of Texas System — $US25.4 billion The Texas A&M University System — $US11.1 billion University of Michigan — $US9.7 billion University of California — $US7.4 billion University of Virginia — $US5.9 billion The Ohio State University — $US3.5 billion University of Pittsburgh — $US3.5 billion The Pennsylvania State University — $US3.4 billion University of Minnesota — $US3.2 billion University of Washington — $US2.8 billion

