The 10 richest postcodes in Australia

Point Piper. iStock.

Sydney’s eastern suburbs have yet again recorded the wealthiest postcodes in the country.

2027 took the crown with residents reported verage taxable income of $189,293.

The postcode, which covers the suburbs of Edgecliff, Darling Point and Point Piper, is also home to the prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The data from the ATO’s 2014-15 Taxation Statistics report reveals that New South Wales postcodes claimed seven of the 10 top spots on the list of the nation’s richest postcodes.

Victoria saw two postcodes make the cut: 3142 (Hawksburn and Toorak) and 3944 (Portsea). 6011 (Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove) in Western Australian rounded out the top 10.

Here’s the list in full.

ATO

See how they compare to the previous year here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.