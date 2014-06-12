The 10 Richest Soccer Players At The World Cup

The 2014 World Cup begins Thursday when Brazil takes on Croatia in São Paolo.
In honour of the summer’s best sporting event, Wealth-X determined the 10 richest soccer players that will be lacing up their boots in Brazil.
Although the two wealthiest players in the world play in La Liga, six of the 10 players play in the English Premier League.
National team: Portugal
Club team: Real Madrid
Why he's so rich: Ronaldo earned $US44 million last year and will make $US23 million per year with Real Madrid until 2018. Off the field, Ronaldo cashes in $US21 million per year in endorsements from Nike ($8 million per year), Herbalife, Samsung, Catrol, and others.
National team: Argentina
Club team: FC Barcelona
Why he's so rich: Messi cashed in $US41.3 million last year and just signed a new deal with his club that will guarantee him $US27 million a year. He also earns $US23 million per year in endorsements and sponsorships with Gillette, Samsung, Gatorade, and Adidas.
National team: England
Club team: Manchester United
Why he's so rich: Rooney recently signed a new contract with Manchester United for $US26 million a year. He also earns $US4 million a year from deals with Nike, Samsung, and Harper Collins.
Sources: Daily Mail, Forbes
National team: Ivory Coast
Club team: Galatasary (Turkey)
Why he's so rich: Drogba's bounced around the world, cashing in on mega contracts everywhere he's gone. He's currently making $US10 million for an 18-month spell with Turkish club Galatasary, and was previously earning $US300,000 per week with Shanghai Shenua. He's best known for his stint with English club Chelsea, who signed him for $US24 million in 2004 from Marseille. He also makes around $US5 million a year in endorsements from Nike, Pepsi, and Konami.
Sources: Forbes, The Telegraph
National team: Cameroon
Club team: Chelsea
Why he's so rich: Eto'o played last season for Chelsea, who signed him to a one year, $US7 million deal. The 33-year-old veteran previously earned $US10 million per year with Inter Milan and $US13.4 million per year with Russian club FC Anzhi. His endorsements with Ford and Puma earn him $US3 million per year.
National team: Ivory Coast
Club team: Manchester City
Why he's so rich: Toure is one of the most expensive players in the English Premier League, bought by Manchester City from Barcelona for a fee of $US24 million. His endorsement deal with Puma also earns him around $US2.5 million a year, and in 2013 he signed a contract extension with Manchester City that ups his weekly pay from $US200,000 to nearly 240,000 until 2017.
National team: England
Why he's so rich: Lampard -- who just left Chelsea after 13 years -- earned $US7.8 million yearly since 2008, an increase from the deal he signed when he transferred from West Ham in 2001 for $US11 million. The veteran midfielder has been linked to both the LA Galaxy and NYC FC, but is currently without a club team. Still, he earns $US3.5 million a year in endorsement deals, including Adidas and Pepsi.
Source: Forbes
National team: England
Club team: Liverpool
Why he's so rich: The Liverpool captain earns around $US4.5 a year both on and off the field. Although he previously earned $US7 million a year, in 2012 he renegotiated his contract to guarantee he stay with Liverpool until he retires. Off the field, he has major endorsements from Adidas, Jaguar, Lucozade, and Mars, and published a successful autobiography.
Source: Goal
National team: Spain
Club team: Chelsea
Why he's so rich: Torres joined Chelsea from Liverpool for $US80 million in 2011, and earns $US17 million a year for the Blues. He also has sponsorships with Nike and Pepsi that bring him $US3.5 million a year.
Sources: Forbes, Daily Mail
National team: Italy
Club team: Juventus
Why he's so rich: Buffon transferred from Parma to Juventus for $US67 million in 2001, the highest-ever transfer fee for a goalkeeper. He makes $US6 million a year for Juve, plus major endorsement deals with Puma, Pepsi, and Fiat.
Sources: Goal, Celebrity Net Worth
