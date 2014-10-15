Meet The Wealthiest Person In Every US State

Megan Willett/Business Insider Bill Gates, Christy Walton, Harold Hamm, and Warren Buffet all made this year’s list.

Wealth-X, an international wealth intelligence firm, has just released its annual list of the richest person in every US state.

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison all grabbed the top spots for their home states of Washington, Nebraska, and California, respectively — no big surprise, considering they’re three of the wealthiest men on the planet and were on the list last year, too.

Of the 50 states, nine did not have a single billionaire living there, including Utah, New Mexico, Mississippi, Maine, Delaware, Hawaii, South Dakota, Alaska, and Wyoming.

There were also a few shake-ups this year. T. Denny Sanford of South Dakota lost over half of his wealth, dropping from $US1.3 billion to $US580 million. Christy Walton was one of six women to make the list in 2014, ousting her brother-in-law Tim Walton as the wealthiest person in Arkansas.

