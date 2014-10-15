Meet The Wealthiest Person In Every US State

Wealth-X, an international wealth intelligence firm, has just released its annual list of the richest person in every US state.
Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison all grabbed the top spots for their home states of Washington, Nebraska, and California, respectively — no big surprise, considering they’re three of the wealthiest men on the planet and were on the list last year, too.
Of the 50 states, nine did not have a single billionaire living there, including Utah, New Mexico, Mississippi, Maine, Delaware, Hawaii, South Dakota, Alaska, and Wyoming.
There were also a few shake-ups this year. T. Denny Sanford of South Dakota lost over half of his wealth, dropping from $US1.3 billion to $US580 million. Christy Walton was one of six women to make the list in 2014, ousting her brother-in-law Tim Walton as the wealthiest person in Arkansas.
Jonathan Ledecky is the chairman of the board and chief accounting officer for Kitara Media Corp.
The 56-year-old is also a big hockey fan. He sold his minority ownership in the Washington Capitals to current owner Ted Leonsis in 2001, but now has a deal in the works to become the majority owner of the New York Islanders after the 2015-16 season.
Source: Wealth-X
68-year-old Robert Gillam is McKinley Capital's founder, and currently serves as its president and CEO.
He's known as the 'Peter Lynch of the Northwest,' according to BusinessWeek, and is a graduate of Wharton and UCLA.
Source: Wealth-X
78-year-old T. Denny Stanford is the chairman and CEO of United National Corp. He made his fortune as the owner of First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard.
He has two children and is also known for his philanthropy. Sanford famously told Forbes, 'I want to die broke.'
Source: Wealth-X
67-year-old Jay Shidler is the founder and managing partner of real estate company The Shidler Group.
In the past, he's donated $US25 million to the University of Hawaii and started his own charity, The Shidler Family Foundation.
Source: Wealth-X
Leon Gorman is both the former president and former chairman of the clothing company L.L. Bean.
The 79-year-old was L.L. Bean's grandson, and under his leadership, the clothing company evolved from a $US2.5 million catalogue company with a single store in Freeport into $US1.5 billion company with 5,000 employees.
Source: Wealth-X
Mack C. Chase is the founder of the oil and gas company Mack Energy Corporation, and owns a host of other businesses. He also heads up the nonprofit Chase Foundation.
Despite being a well-known businessman, Chase prefers to stay out of the public eye.
Source: Wealth-X
Jon M. Huntsman, Sr. grew up as the son of Mormon pioneers in Utah to become the founder of the Huntsman Chemical Corporation, the largest manufacturer of polystyrene in the United States.
The 77-year-old Huntsman is quite the philanthropist, having
given away over $US1.2 billion for cancer research, education programs, and aid to Armenia.
Source: Wealth-X
The founder of the Tharaldson Companies, Gary Tharaldson is a well-known hotelier who started his career after purchasing his first hotel in 1982.
He first made it onto the Forbes 400 list of richest people in American in 1997 -- a long ways away from his childhood as a farmhand and first job teaching bookkeeping and gym class in a 45-student high school.
Source: Wealth-X
Frank VanderSloot is the CEO of Melaleuca, a company that has had a troubled history. Critics have accused Melaleuca of misrepresenting its sale estimates, and of making false claims about its 'green' supplements.
VanderSloot was also a huge supporter of Mitt Romney. Both men are Mormons and alumni of Brigham Young University, according to Mother Jones.
Source: Wealth-X
Dennis 'The Prince of Pesticides' Albaugh is the founder of Albaugh Inc. He mortgaged his own home to start his pesticide company in 1979.
Though it barely turned a profit throughout the 1980s, it become a billion-dollar company. Albaugh sold it in 2010 for $US1.3 billion.
Source: Wealth-X
Tom Benson is the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Hornets, as well as a 26-story office building, New Orleans Fox affiliate, and auto dealerships.
The 87-year-old is married with three children, and is well-known for his 'Benson Boogie' victory dances after Saints' home wins.
Source: Wealth-X
James 'Jim' Justice II is the founder of the James C. Justice Companies, which owns resorts as well as coal-mining operations that are currently facing various legal actions.
The 63-year-old is married with two children, and donated $US25 million to the Boy Scouts of America in 2011 to build a 10,600-acre reserve near his home.
Source: Wealth-X
As the story goes, Robert Stiller founded Green Mountain Coffee after skiing in Sugarbush and drinking an amazing cup of coffee. He subsequently bought the company and turned it into Green Mountain in the 1980s.
In 2013, 71-year-old Stiller decided to leave the board after a series of poor investment decisions (including in Krispy Kreme), but remains in an advisory capacity.
Source: Wealth-X
58-year-old Jonathan Nelson is the CEO of Providence Equity Partners. The firm, founded in 1989, mainly buys media and telecom companies.
He sits on the board of the Newport Festivals Foundation and is a trustee of his alma mater, Brown University, where he donated $US20 million to fund the construction of a new fitness center.
Source: Wealth-X
Marguerite Harbert is the widow of the late construction and energy mogul John Murdoch Harbert III, who passed away in 1995.
The 91-year-old Harbert inherited her wealth from her husband, and has three children.
Source: Wealth-X
A four-time college dropout, Brad M. Kelley grew up on a Kentucky farm and made his fortune in discount cigarette brands as well as buying and selling real estate.
The 58-year-old is married with three daughters, and is the fourth largest landowner in the US as of 2013. According to The Wall Street Journal, he even has a ranch in Florida where he keeps hippos, rhinos, antelopes, and tapirs.
Source: Wealth-X
62-year-old Anita Zucker is the CEO of chemical manufacturer InterTech Group, a maker of specialty chemicals, high-tech fibres and precision aircraft parts that she inherited from her husband when he passed away from a brain tumour in 2008.
She has three children, and also owns the Carolina Ice Palace and 50% of the minor league hockey team the South Carolina Stingrays.
Source: Wealth-X
Theodore 'Ted' Lerner is the founder of real estate firm Lerner Enterprises and the managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals baseball team.
The 88-year-old Lerner and his wife Annette are also founding members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Source: Wealth-X
The last member of the Cargill family, Whitney MacMillan is the part-owner of Cargill Inc., a grain company, and great-grandson of founder W. W. Cargill.
85-year-old MacMillan served as CEO of Cargill from 1976 to 1995, and The Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale is named for him.
Source: Wealth-X
Thomas Frist is the co-founder of HCA, the Hospital Corporation of America. The entire Frist family is worth a whopping $US7.5 billion, according to Forbes.
Frist's company was famously taken private in a 2006 leveraged buyout for $US21 billion. He is married and has three children.
Source: Wealth-X
Bruce Halle Senior is the founder and chairman of Discount Tires, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer. He even owns his own NASCAR car.
His personal philanthropic organisation, the Bruce T. Halle Family Foundation supports a lot of causes, including the Diane Halle Center for Family Justice at Arizona State University and the Children First Academy, the nation's largest school for homeless children.
Source: Wealth-X
Leslie 'Les' Wexner is the chairman and CEO of L Brands
, whose companies include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, and La Senza.
The 77-year-old lives in a $US47 million estate with 30 rooms and nearly 336 acres of land. The guest quarters are a separate structure entirely that was featured in the July 2004 issue of Architectural Digest.
Source: Wealth-X
Gayle Cook is a member of board of directors of medical device firm Cook Group, which she founded and grew out of her bedroom with her husband Bill Cook in the 1960s.
The 80-year-old Cook is #240 on the Forbes World Billionaires list, and has one son, Carl, who's involved in the company.
Source: Wealth-X
45-year-old Kenneth 'Ken' Griffin is the founder of the hedge fund firm Citadel, having started trading in his Harvard dorm room in the '80s. Today, Griffin owns properties in Florida and Hawaii as well as a Chicago penthouse.
He is currently involved in contentious divorce proceedings with his soon-to-be-ex wife Anne Dias-Griffin, a Goldman Sachs alum. Dias is asking for sole custody of their three children and as well as for the judge to throw out a prenup.
Source: Wealth-X
Dennis Washington is the founder of The Washington Companies and co-founder of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. As a kid, Washington shined shoes for money and lived in government housing until he started his own construction business with a $US30,000 loan.
The 80-year-old has owned several yachts, including the Attessa IV, which is worth an estimated $US300 million with an 18-karat-gold-finished wall, according to Forbes. He's married with two children.
Source: Wealth-X
Micky Arison is the former chairman of Carnival Corporation and the managing partner of the Miami Heat. Arison stepped down from Carnival in June 2013 after the infamous 'Poop Cruise' stranded passengers with limited water and bathroom access for five days. He still holds a 23% stake in the company.
The 65-year-old dropped out of Miami University, and was reported to be living in Miami on his two 200-foot yachts he uses as homes.
Source: Wealth-X
92-year-old Jack C. Taylor is the founder of Enterprise Rent-A-Car that he started in 1957. He served in WWII as a pilot and named the company after the aircraft carrier he served on.
Taylor's son Andy has run the company since 1991 when his father stepped down. Taylor is retired but remains an advisor.
Source: Wealth-X
David Tepper is the president and founder of Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that specialises in investing in distressed companies.
The 57-year-old is married with three kids, and he is known for his philanthropic donations, specifically to food banks and food pantries across N.J. He's also building a gigantic mansion in the Hamptons.
Source: Wealth-X
Dubbed by BusinessWeek 'New Hampshire's Invisible Grocery Billionaire,' 62-year-old Richard Cohen (he goes by Rick) tries to stay out of the limelight as much as possible.
He single-handedly made his company C&S Wholesale Grocers into the world's largest grocery wholesaler since taking over the business in 1989. He currently serves as its chairman.
Source: Wealth-X
James 'Jim' Goodnight is the CEO of SAS Institute, a company he started as a faculty member of North Carolina State University in 1976.
71-year-old Goodnight thinks education is critical to success of people, and he and his wife make education the main focus of SAS' philanthropy. SAS is also known for its worker-friendly programs, including a 35-hour workweek and on-site day care.
Source: Wealth-X
Anne Cox Chambers is a member of Cox Enterprises' board of directors, and chairwoman of Atlanta Newspapers.
The 94-year-old inherited the company from her father, and currently serves on the boards of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta Historical Society, and the Woodruff Arts Center, as well as on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Pasteur Foundation, and the Whitney Museum in New York.
Source: Wealth-X
Raymond 'Ray' Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of the investment firm Bridgewater Associates.
The 65-year-old also wrote a company manual called 'Principles' to share his life and business management principles with his employees.
Source: Wealth-X
52-year-old Abigail Johnson is the president of Fidelity Investment's Financial Services, the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company.
She is the third in her family to hold an executive title, and is married with two children.
Source: Wealth-X
Charles Ergen is the founder and chairman of DISH Network, formerly known as the EchoStar Communications Corporation.
The 61-year-old is married with five children, and was previously a professional blackjack and poker
player.
Source: Wealth-X
68-year-old Harold Hamm is the chairman and CEO of Continental Resources. He has a 68% stake in his 'Oil Champion' company, which makes him potentially the biggest owner of oil in America.
He may soon be a lot less wealthy, however, as he could be forced to split his $US17 billion fortune with his estranged wife, Sue Ann Hamm.
Source: Wealth-X
Michael Dell is the founder and CEO of Dell Inc. He famously dropped out of school at the University of Texas at Austin to found Dell, which IPO'd in 1988 and made him a billionaire.
The 49-year-old has his own philanthropic foundation, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, as well as four children with his wife, Susan. You can read all about his fabulous life here.
Source: Wealth-X
Philip 'Phil' Knight is the 76-year-old chairman of Nike.
He formerly ran track at the University of Oregon, and founded Blue Ribbon
Sports in 1964 after selling Japanese running shoes out of the trunk of his car while teaching accounting at Portland State.
Source: Wealth-X
Sheldon Adelson is the 81-year-old chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands.
He is currently one of the biggest donors to the Republican party, and is known for giving some questionable quotes including that the US should drop a nuclear bomb on Iran and that all the CEOs in Vegas are essentially copying him.
Source: Wealth-X
Michael Bloomberg is the founder and 88% owner of Bloomberg L.P., the global financial data and media company, as well as the former mayor of New York City.
He has over 10 homes throughout NYC, and has made a $US100 million pledge to the Gates Foundation that will go towards eradicating polio. You can read about his journey to success here.
Source: Wealth-X
59-year-old Christy Walton ousted her brother-in-law Jim Walton to become the wealthiest woman in Arkansas this year. A year ago, Walton sold her mansion in Wyoming.
She married into the Wal-Mart family through her late husband John Walton, who died in a plane crash, and her wealth has soared with the value of the Wal-Mart shares she inherited.
Source: Wealth-X
David Koch is the executive vice president of Koch Industries, which owns firms that are involved in refinery, chemicals and financial trading, and others.
He's a well-known conservative and libertarian donor, and his David H. Koch Charitable Foundation has pledged or contributed more than $US750 million to medical centres, educational institutions, and cultural institutions.
Source: Wealth-X
Known as the 'Oracle of Omaha,' 84-year-old Warren Buffet is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is famous for his personal frugality and investment savvy.
Buffet is also extraordinarily philanthropic -- so far, he's given away an estimated $US20 billion during his lifetime, and has pledged to give away 99% of his fortune to philanthropic causes, primarily via the Gates Foundation.
Source: Wealth-X
58-year-old Bill Gates is the Microsoft chairman and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as the 2nd richest man in the world.
Through his charitable foundation, Gates has donated more than $US30 billion, and with Warren Buffett has convinced
100 billionaires to sign on to the Giving Pledge, a promise to donate at least half one's net worth to charity.
Source: Wealth-X
