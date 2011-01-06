Now Meet The Richest Person From Every Major Country

Photo: Courtesy of Heineken International

With hundreds of billionaires in the world, having 10-figures doesn’t mean what it used to.But there is something impressive about being the richest person in a country.



The following list based on data from Forbes presents the top dollar man or woman in countries around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.