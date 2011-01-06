Now Meet The Richest Person From Every Major Country

Photo: Courtesy of Heineken International
With hundreds of billionaires in the world, having 10-figures doesn’t mean what it used to.But there is something impressive about being the richest person in a country.
The following list based on data from Forbes presents the top dollar man or woman in countries around the world.
Net worth: $2.0 billion
Background: The orphan businessman, Don Gregario was adopted by a socialite and married an heiress. He built his fortune as head of Petrolera Perez Companc, in which he sold a majority stake to Petrobras for $1 billion in 2002.
The ultra-conservative Catholic is known to be an avid car collector, who owns a Bugatti and a Ferrari F50.
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Background: Andrew Forrest is an entrepreneur at heart. Before he finally hit it big with his iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group, dabbled in everything from Cuban-style nickel mining to underground desert oceans.
Forrest also happens to be a generous billionaire. He's donated millions of dollars to Aborigines organisations to fight poverty and alcoholism. He has said he would rather give away his billions than die rich.
Networth: $5.5 billion
Background: Terry Gou founded the company Ho Hai Precision Industry. Ho Hai owns the factory Foxconn where iPhones are produced. Gou claims he doesn't care how much money he has and is working for society, not himself.
Networth: $5.9 billion
Background: Nassef Sawiris' father, Onsi, founded Orascom conglomerate. Nassef took over the company's construction and fertiliser division in 1998.
Networth: $6 billion
Background: Julio Mario Santo Domingo owns Bavaria Brewery in Colombia. He was born into a rich family.
Networth: $6.5 billion
Background: Sammy Ofer is one of the world's biggest shipping tycoons. In 2008 he was knighted in London after a $20 million contribution to Britain's National Maritime Museum.
Networth: $7 billion
Background: Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken took over Heineken when her father, Henry Heineken, passed away leaving her his fortune. Carvalho-Heineken lives her life out of the spotlight. Unlike her father, who was known to show off his wealth, she lives an anonymous life with her husband and five kids.
Networth: $7.8 billion
Background: Li Li founded Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Li Li founded the company with his wife, who he met while studying chemistry at Sichuan University.
Networth: $7.2 billion
Background: Lee Kun-Hee is the chairman of Samsung. In 2008, he stepped down as chairman due to charges of tax evasion and breach of trust. But after being pardoned at the end of 2009, he resumed his position in March of 2010.
Networth: $7.6 billion
Background: Petr Kellner is the major shareholder in Dutch holding company PPF Group N.V., which controls the PPF Group, founded by him in 1991. He was born in the Czech Republic and graduated from the University of Economics, Prague in 1986.
Networth: $7.6 billion
Background: Tadashi Yanai is CEO of Fast Retailing Co., a chain of run of the mill clothing. Yanai is known for being aggressive, opinionated, and unapologetic.
Networth: $7.7 billion
Background: John Fredriksen is a oil-tanker and shipping Tycoon and owns company Frontline Ltd. He is known as a modern-day Aristotle Onassis.
Networth: $8.7 billion
Background: Nasser Al-Kharafi inherited his fortune from his father's company, M.A. Kharafi & Sons. Much of the company's profit comes from construction but they are also involved in investing and manufacturing.
Networth: $10 billion
Background: Ernesto Bertarelli inherited his father's company, Serono, SA in 1996 which his family sold in 2007. Today he is involved with Kedge Capital and Ares Life Sciences. Ernesto also founded a yachting team in 2000 and they won the America's Cup in 2003. Ernesto serves as navigator of the team.
Networth: $11 billion
Background: Iris Fontbona and her family control one of the world's largest copper mining businesses, Antofagasta. Fontbona was once married to billionaire Andronico Luksic who died in 2005.
Networth: $12 billion
Background: Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor's fortune comes from his Grosvenor Property Group. His real estate group has holdings on five continents. Cavendish is also sixth Duke of Westminster.
Networth: $14.5 billion
Background: Robert Kouk's father was a trader, and very successful. When he died, he left his fortune for his three sons. Robert and one brother used the money to start a business buying and selling rice and sugar. As the brothers earned more money they invested in real estate and today their business is known as Kerry Properties. Robert Kouk is known as a soft-spoken and polite man.
Networth: $15.8 billion
Background: Vladimir Lisin went from rags to riches. Lisin began his career as a mechanic, then a steelworker. He later joined Trans-World Group, traders who had control of the steel and aluminium industry in Russia. After Trans-World Group split up, Lisin received a 13% share, and then a controlling share.
Networth: $17 billion
Background: Michele Ferrero owns European chocolate company Ferrero. Ferrero created Tic-Tacs, Kinder Eggs, Nutella, and of course Ferrero Rocher. Unlike most Italian billionaires, Ferrero prefers to live life out of the spotlight and simply has a passion for creating great chocolate.
Networth: $19 billion
Background: David Thomson is the chairman of Thomson Reuters. His grandfather Roy founded the company in 1934.
Networth: $19.4 billion
Background: This prince started young, he was chairman of his own company by the age of 14.
Networth: $21 billion
Background: Li Ka-Shing dropped out of high school at age 15 and sold plastic flowers to help support his family.
Networth: $23 billion
Background: Kamprad bought matches cheaply in bulk in Stockholm and sold them individually for a profit when he was just a child. Now he owns successful furniture company IKEA.
Networth: $23.5 billion
Background: Karl Albrecht served in WWII for Germany's army and used lessons from war and postwar Germany to build successful company ALDI with his brother.
Networth: $25 billion
Background: Amancio Ortega began his career as a manager at a clothing shop. After noticing only the wealthiest customers could afford the expensive clothing, he decided to make a line of his own. Over time, his business grew and profited and today he owns Zara, a clothing store known for having the trends at low prices.
Networth: $27 billion
Background: Eike Batista built his fortune through the business of mining. Batista is a fashionable billionaire, as he says he prefers dark suits with pink ties.
Networth: $27.5 billion
Background: Bernard Arnault's fashion fortune began in 1984 when he bought bankrupt company, Boussac Saint-Frères, which owned luxury brand House of Dior. He soon bought LVHM which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Donna Karan, Fendi, and Moët & Chandon.
Now, he obsesses over every detail of every collection released by the designers, his wife told the WSJ.
Networth: $29 billion
Background: Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, takes pride in his Indian roots. Money has not westernized him as he still prefers white shirts and black pants to American suites and only has taste buds for Indian food.
Ambani and his brother took control of his father's self-made business when he died six years ago.
Networth: $53 billion
Background: The wealthiest man in America did not even graduate from college. Gates dropped out of Harvard University his junior year when he had his idea for Microsoft.
Networth: $53.5 billion
Background: Carlos Slim came from humble beginnings. His father was an immigrant shoe maker and Slim built his fortune from almost nothing. And although he has billions now, friends say he wears cheap suits and prefers pen and paper to fancy computers.
