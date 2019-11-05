The richest person in every US state

- Forbes has determined the wealthiest individual in each US state.
- The most-represented industry is finance, but technology has proven to be the most lucrative, with four billionaires from that sector holding the lion’s share of the wealth.
- Most of the women on the list inherited their fortunes, while the Mars candy family notably takes the top spot in three different states.
- Jeff Bezos once again outranks Bill Gates in Washington State – Bezos and Gates are the first and second richest men in the entire world, respectively.
In June, Forbes determined the richest person in each state by net worth. There are billionaires and centimillionaires on the coveted list, with some of the wealthiest hailing from the technology sector.
Several siblings appear on the list, including the heirs of the Mars candy and Walmart fortunes, proving the endurance of American dynastic wealth. The siblings within these ultrawealthy families live in different states, thereby earning multiple spots on the list.
Most of the millionaires and billionaires on the list earned their fortunes in finance, real estate, tech, and retail.
Some notable billionaires – including Bill Gates – are absent from the list. Gates made the cut in previous years, but Jeff Bezos has long since surpassed him as the wealthiest person in the state of Washington – and the world. Michael Bloomberg also returns to the list, taking the top spot in New York City, after previously losing his spot to David Koch, who passed away earlier this year.
Keep reading to see who the richest person is in each US State.
Note: All net worths are estimates by Forbes using the most current available data.
Matthew Michaels contributed to an earlier version of this report.
Alabama: Jimmy Rane
Net worth: $US900 million
Industry: Lumber
Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving
Residence: Abbeville, Alabama
Source:
Forbes
Alaska: Leonard Hyde, Jonathan Rubini, and families
Net worth: $US300 million each
Industry: Real estate
Source of wealth: Cofounded and co-own JL Properties
Residence: Anchorage, Alaska
Source:
Forbes
Arizona: Ernest Garcia II
Net worth: $US5.6 billion
Industry: Used cars
Source of wealth: Largest shareholder of Carvana, which is an online platform used to sell cars and provide auto loans. The company was founded by his son, Ernest Garcia III. He is also the owner of DriveTime Automotive.
Residence: Tempe, Arizona
Source: Forbes
Arkansas: Jim Walton
Net worth: $US52.7 billion
Industry: Retail
Source of wealth: Heir to part of the Walmart fortune and holds an estimated 44% stake in Arvest Bank
Residence: Bentonville, Arkansas
Source: Forbes
California: Mark Zuckerberg
Net worth: $US71.3 billion
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Founded Facebook
Residence: Palo Alto, California
Source: Forbes
Colorado: Philip Anschutz
Net worth: $US11.4 billion
Industry: Investments
Source of wealth: Made money in oil, real estate, telecom, railroads and owns an entertainment group
Residence: Denver, Colorado
Source: Forbes
Connecticut: Ray Dalio
Net worth: $US18.7 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Founded Bridgewater Associates
Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut
Source: Forbes
Delaware: Robert Gore and Elizabeth Snyder
Net worth: $US885 million each
Industry: Manufacturing
Source of wealth: Brother and sister who inherited W.L. Gore & Associates, founded by their parents; Robert created Gore-Tex
Residence: Newark and Wilmington, Delaware
Florida: Thomas Peterffy
Net worth: $US17.1 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Founded Interactive Brokers
Residence: Palm Beach, Florida
Source: Forbes
Georgia: Jim Kennedy
Net worth: $US9.6 billion
Industry: Media
Source of wealth: Inherited and serves as chair for Cox Enterprises
Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Source: Forbes
Hawaii: Pierre Omidyar
Net worth: $US12.5 billion
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Founded eBay and develops real estate
Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Source: Forbes
Idaho: Frank VanderSloot
Net worth: $US3.7 billion
Industry: Nutrition and wellness
Source of wealth: Founded and operates Melaleuca
Residence: Idaho Falls, Idaho
Source: Forbes
Illinois: Ken Griffin
Net worth: $US12.8 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Founded and runs Citadel, a large hedge fund
Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Source: Forbes
Indiana: Carl Cook
Net worth: $US9.6 billion
Industry: Medical devices
Source of wealth: Inherited and became CEO of Cook Group
Residence: Bloomington, Indiana
Source: Forbes
Iowa: Harry Stine
Net worth: $US5 billion
Industry: Agriculture
Source of wealth: Licensed genetics to multinational corporations
Residence: Adel, Iowa
Source: Forbes
Kansas: Charles Koch
Net worth: $US41 billion
Industry: Conglomerate
Source of wealth: Inherited Koch Industries and serves as CEO
Residence: Wichita, Kansas
Source: Forbes
Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson
Net worth: $US5 billion
Industry: Self storage
Source of wealth: Gustavson is the largest shareholder in Public Storage, the company founded by her father B. Wayne Hughes in 1972.
Residence: Lexington, Kentucky
Source: Forbes
Louisiana: Gayle Benson
Net worth: $US3.1 billion
Industry: Professional sports
Source of wealth: Inherited NFL’s New Orleans Saints, NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, and an outdoor entertainment venue
Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
Source: Forbes
Maine: Susan Alfond
Net worth: $US1.8 billion
Industry: Shoes
Source of wealth: Inherited stock of Berkshire Hathaway her father had sold for his shoe company
Residence: Scarborough, Maine
Source: Forbes
Maryland: Ted Lerner & family
Net worth: $US5.3 billion
Industry: Real estate
Source of wealth: Sold 22,000 houses and owns 20 million square feet of space
Residence: Chevy Chase, Maryland
Source: Forbes
Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson
Net worth: $US14.9 billion
Industry: Money management
Source of wealth: Inherited part of Fidelity Investments and serves as CEO and president
Residence: Milton, Massachusetts
Source: Forbes
Michigan: Hank and Doug Meijer
Net worth: $US9.4 billion
Industry: Supermarkets
Source of wealth: Brothers who inherited grocery chain Meijer from their father and grandfather; former co-chairmen, now on the company’s board of directors
Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Source: Forbes
Minnesota: Glen Taylor
Net worth: $US3 billion
Industry: Printing
Source of wealth: Bought the company that became Taylor Corp. and owns sports teams
Residence: Mankato, Minnesota
Source: Forbes
Mississippi: James and Thomas Duff
Net worth: $US1.4 billion
Industry: Tires, diversity
Source of wealth: Founded and co-own Duff Capital Investors and inherited a commercial tire dealer
Residence: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Missouri: Pauline MacMillan Keinath
Net worth: $US6.5 billion
Industry: Agriculture
Source of wealth: Believed to hold the most shares of Cargill, the largest food company in the world
Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
Source: Forbes
Montana: Dennis Washington
Net worth: $US6.5 billion
Industry: Construction and mining
Source of wealth: Created a diversified group of businesses under the Washington Company
Residence: Missoula, Montana
Source: Forbes
Nebraska: Warren Buffett
Net worth: $US85.1 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Founder and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
Residence: Omaha, Nebraska
Source: Forbes
Nevada: Sheldon Adelson
Net worth: $US37.4 billion
Industry: Casinos
Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO of the casino company, Las Vegas Sands.
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Source: Forbes
New Hampshire: Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli
Net worth: $US720 million
Industry: Consumer goods
Source of wealth: Heir to the Reimann family fortune; sold her shares in the family’s Luxembourg-based investment firm, JAB, to relatives in 2003
Residence: Hanover, New Hampshire
Source: Forbes
New Jersey: John Overdeck
Net worth: $US6.1 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Cofounded Two Sigma Investments
Residence: Millburn, New Jersey
Source: Forbes
New Mexico: Mack C. Chase
Net worth: $US700 million
Industry: Oil and natural gas
Source of wealth: Cofounded Marbob Energy and invested assets in Mack Energy Corporation
Residence: Artesia, New Mexico
Source: Forbes
New York: Michael Bloomberg
Net worth: $US52.5 billion
Industry: Finance and media
Source of wealth: Bloomberg cofounded the financial and media company Bloomberg LP, which he holds an 88% ownership stake in.
Residence: New York, New York
Source: Forbes
North Carolina: James Goodnight
Net worth: $US7.2 billion
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Cofounded software firm SAS
Residence: Cary, North Carolina
Source: Forbes
North Dakota: Gary Tharaldson
Net worth: $US1 billion
Industry: Hotels
Source of wealth: Purchasing hotel properties and developing land
Residence: Fargo, North Dakota
Source: Forbes
Ohio: Les Wexner and family
Net worth: $US4.4 billion
Industry: Retail
Source of wealth: Founded L Brands, a company that owns retailers including Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works
Residence: New Albany, Ohio
Source: Forbes
Oklahoma: Harold Hamm and family
Net worth: $US8.7 billion
Industry: Oil and gas
Source of wealth: CEO of Continental Resources
Residence: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Source: Forbes
Oregon: Phil Knight and family
Net worth: $US36.1 billion
Industry: Retail
Source of wealth: Founded Nike
Residence: Hillsboro, Oregon
Source: Forbes
Pennsylvania: Victoria Mars
Net worth: $US7.3 billion
Industry: Food
Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food
Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Source: Forbes
Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson
Net worth: $US1.8 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Founded Providence Equity Partners and serves as CEO
Residence: Providence, Rhode Island
Source: Forbes
South Carolina: Anita Zucker
Net worth: $US1.8 billion
Industry: Chemicals
Source of wealth: Inherited InterTech Group upon death of her husband
Residence: Charleston, South Carolina
Source: Forbes
South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford
Net worth: $US2.4 billion
Industry: Financial
Source of wealth: Owns First Premier Bank
Residence: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Source: Forbes
Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr. and family
Net worth: $US12.1 billion
Industry: Health care
Source of wealth: Cofounded Hospital Corporation of America
Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
Source: Forbes
Texas: Alice Walton
Net worth: $US52.4 billion
Industry: Retail
Source of wealth: Inherited part of Walmart fortune
Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Source: Forbes
Utah: Gail Miller
Net worth: $US1.6 billion
Industry: Automobile
Source of wealth: Created Larry H. Miller Group and bought the basketball team, Utah Jazz, with her late husband, Larry
Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Source: Forbes
Vermont: John Abele
Net worth: $US640 million
Industry: Health care
Source of wealth: Cofounded medical device developer Boston Scientific
Residence: Shelburne, Vermont
Source: Forbes
Virginia: Jacqueline Mars
Net worth: $US29.1 billion
Industry: Food
Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food
Residence: The Plains, Virginia
Source: Forbes
Washington: Jeff Bezos
Net worth: $US111.4 billion
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Founded Amazon
Residence: Seattle, Washington
Source: Forbes
West Virginia: Jim Justice II
Net worth: $US1.5 billion
Industry: Coal
Source of wealth: Inherited coal business; current Governor of West Virginia
Residence: Lewisburg, West Virginia
Source: Forbes
Wisconsin: John Menard Jr.
Net worth: $US11.9 billion
Industry: Retail
Source of wealth: Founded home improvement chain Menards
Residence: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Source: Forbes
Wyoming: John Mars
Net worth: $US29.1 billion
Industry: Food
Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food
Residence: Jackson, Wyoming
Source: Forbes
