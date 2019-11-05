The richest person in every US state

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Jeff Bezos is the richest man in both Washington State and the world.

In June, Forbes determined the richest person in each state by net worth. There are billionaires and centimillionaires on the coveted list, with some of the wealthiest hailing from the technology sector.

Several siblings appear on the list, including the heirs of the Mars candy and Walmart fortunes, proving the endurance of American dynastic wealth. The siblings within these ultrawealthy families live in different states, thereby earning multiple spots on the list.

Most of the millionaires and billionaires on the list earned their fortunes in finance, real estate, tech, and retail.

Some notable billionaires – including Bill Gates – are absent from the list. Gates made the cut in previous years, but Jeff Bezos has long since surpassed him as the wealthiest person in the state of Washington – and the world. Michael Bloomberg also returns to the list, taking the top spot in New York City, after previously losing his spot to David Koch, who passed away earlier this year.

Note: All net worths are estimates by Forbes using the most current available data.

Alabama: Jimmy Rane

Todd J. Van Emst/AP

Net worth: $US900 million

Industry: Lumber

Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving

Residence: Abbeville, Alabama



Alaska: Leonard Hyde, Jonathan Rubini, and families

Getty Images/David McNew Anchorage, Alaska.

Net worth: $US300 million each

Industry: Real estate

Source of wealth: Cofounded and co-own JL Properties

Residence: Anchorage, Alaska



Arizona: Ernest Garcia II

Net worth: $US5.6 billion

Industry: Used cars

Source of wealth: Largest shareholder of Carvana, which is an online platform used to sell cars and provide auto loans. The company was founded by his son, Ernest Garcia III. He is also the owner of DriveTime Automotive.

Residence: Tempe, Arizona

Arkansas: Jim Walton

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Net worth: $US52.7 billion

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Heir to part of the Walmart fortune and holds an estimated 44% stake in Arvest Bank

Residence: Bentonville, Arkansas

California: Mark Zuckerberg

David Ramos/Getty Images

Net worth: $US71.3 billion

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Founded Facebook

Residence: Palo Alto, California

Colorado: Philip Anschutz

Harry How/Getty Images

Net worth: $US11.4 billion

Industry: Investments

Source of wealth: Made money in oil, real estate, telecom, railroads and owns an entertainment group

Residence: Denver, Colorado

Connecticut: Ray Dalio

Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Net worth: $US18.7 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Founded Bridgewater Associates

Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

Delaware: Robert Gore and Elizabeth Snyder

Rick Bowmer

Net worth: $US885 million each

Industry: Manufacturing

Source of wealth: Brother and sister who inherited W.L. Gore & Associates, founded by their parents; Robert created Gore-Tex

Residence: Newark and Wilmington, Delaware

Florida: Thomas Peterffy

Net worth: $US17.1 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Founded Interactive Brokers

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia: Jim Kennedy

AP

Net worth: $US9.6 billion

Industry: Media

Source of wealth: Inherited and serves as chair for Cox Enterprises

Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawaii: Pierre Omidyar

REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Net worth: $US12.5 billion

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Founded eBay and develops real estate

Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho: Frank VanderSloot

AP/John Miller

Net worth: $US3.7 billion

Industry: Nutrition and wellness

Source of wealth: Founded and operates Melaleuca

Residence: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Illinois: Ken Griffin

Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute

Net worth: $US12.8 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Founded and runs Citadel, a large hedge fund

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Indiana: Carl Cook

Wikimedia Commons Bloomington, Indiana.

Net worth: $US9.6 billion

Industry: Medical devices

Source of wealth: Inherited and became CEO of Cook Group

Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

Iowa: Harry Stine

Stine Seed

Net worth: $US5 billion

Industry: Agriculture

Source of wealth: Licensed genetics to multinational corporations

Residence: Adel, Iowa

Kansas: Charles Koch

Business Insider/Julie Bort

Net worth: $US41 billion

Industry: Conglomerate

Source of wealth: Inherited Koch Industries and serves as CEO

Residence: Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson

Net worth: $US5 billion

Industry: Self storage

Source of wealth: Gustavson is the largest shareholder in Public Storage, the company founded by her father B. Wayne Hughes in 1972.

Residence: Lexington, Kentucky

Louisiana: Gayle Benson

John Bazemore/AP

Net worth: $US3.1 billion

Industry: Professional sports

Source of wealth: Inherited NFL’s New Orleans Saints, NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, and an outdoor entertainment venue

Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana

Maine: Susan Alfond

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Dexter Maine Shoes.

Net worth: $US1.8 billion

Industry: Shoes

Source of wealth: Inherited stock of Berkshire Hathaway her father had sold for his shoe company

Residence: Scarborough, Maine

Maryland: Ted Lerner & family

John Bazemore/AP

Net worth: $US5.3 billion

Industry: Real estate

Source of wealth: Sold 22,000 houses and owns 20 million square feet of space

Residence: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Net worth: $US14.9 billion

Industry: Money management

Source of wealth: Inherited part of Fidelity Investments and serves as CEO and president

Residence: Milton, Massachusetts

Michigan: Hank and Doug Meijer

AP Meijer grocery store.

Net worth: $US9.4 billion

Industry: Supermarkets

Source of wealth: Brothers who inherited grocery chain Meijer from their father and grandfather; former co-chairmen, now on the company’s board of directors

Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Minnesota: Glen Taylor

Ann Heisenfelt/AP

Net worth: $US3 billion

Industry: Printing

Source of wealth: Bought the company that became Taylor Corp. and owns sports teams

Residence: Mankato, Minnesota

Mississippi: James and Thomas Duff

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Thomas Duff.

Net worth: $US1.4 billion

Industry: Tires, diversity

Source of wealth: Founded and co-own Duff Capital Investors and inherited a commercial tire dealer

Residence: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Missouri: Pauline MacMillan Keinath

Danny Johnston/AP Cargill.

Net worth: $US6.5 billion

Industry: Agriculture

Source of wealth: Believed to hold the most shares of Cargill, the largest food company in the world

Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

Montana: Dennis Washington

Net worth: $US6.5 billion

Industry: Construction and mining

Source of wealth: Created a diversified group of businesses under the Washington Company

Residence: Missoula, Montana

Nebraska: Warren Buffett

Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Net worth: $US85.1 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Founder and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

Residence: Omaha, Nebraska

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson

Kin Cheung/AP

Net worth: $US37.4 billion

Industry: Casinos

Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO of the casino company, Las Vegas Sands.

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

New Hampshire: Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli

Net worth: $US720 million

Industry: Consumer goods

Source of wealth: Heir to the Reimann family fortune; sold her shares in the family’s Luxembourg-based investment firm, JAB, to relatives in 2003

Residence: Hanover, New Hampshire

New Jersey: John Overdeck

Brian Ach/Getty

Net worth: $US6.1 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Cofounded Two Sigma Investments

Residence: Millburn, New Jersey

New Mexico: Mack C. Chase

Daniel Raimi, Author provided A drilling rig in San Juan County, New Mexico.

Net worth: $US700 million

Industry: Oil and natural gas

Source of wealth: Cofounded Marbob Energy and invested assets in Mack Energy Corporation

Residence: Artesia, New Mexico

New York: Michael Bloomberg

Reuters/Henry Romero Michael Bloomberg.

Net worth: $US52.5 billion

Industry: Finance and media

Source of wealth: Bloomberg cofounded the financial and media company Bloomberg LP, which he holds an 88% ownership stake in.

Residence: New York, New York

North Carolina: James Goodnight

REUTERS/Jason Arthurs

Net worth: $US7.2 billion

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Cofounded software firm SAS

Residence: Cary, North Carolina

North Dakota: Gary Tharaldson

Net worth: $US1 billion

Industry: Hotels

Source of wealth: Purchasing hotel properties and developing land

Residence: Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio: Les Wexner and family

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Net worth: $US4.4 billion

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Founded L Brands, a company that owns retailers including Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works

Residence: New Albany, Ohio

Oklahoma: Harold Hamm and family

AP Images Harold Hamm

Net worth: $US8.7 billion

Industry: Oil and gas

Source of wealth: CEO of Continental Resources

Residence: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oregon: Phil Knight and family

Net worth: $US36.1 billion

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Founded Nike

Residence: Hillsboro, Oregon

Pennsylvania: Victoria Mars

Matt Sullivan/Getty Mars (left) with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife and child.

Net worth: $US7.3 billion

Industry: Food

Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food

Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson

AP

Net worth: $US1.8 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Founded Providence Equity Partners and serves as CEO

Residence: Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina: Anita Zucker

Getty Images

Net worth: $US1.8 billion

Industry: Chemicals

Source of wealth: Inherited InterTech Group upon death of her husband

Residence: Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford

AP

Net worth: $US2.4 billion

Industry: Financial

Source of wealth: Owns First Premier Bank

Residence: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr. and family

AP

Net worth: $US12.1 billion

Industry: Health care

Source of wealth: Cofounded Hospital Corporation of America

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

Texas: Alice Walton

AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Net worth: $US52.4 billion

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Inherited part of Walmart fortune

Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Utah: Gail Miller

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Net worth: $US1.6 billion

Industry: Automobile

Source of wealth: Created Larry H. Miller Group and bought the basketball team, Utah Jazz, with her late husband, Larry

Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Vermont: John Abele

Steven Senne/AP Medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific.

Net worth: $US640 million

Industry: Health care

Source of wealth: Cofounded medical device developer Boston Scientific

Residence: Shelburne, Vermont

Virginia: Jacqueline Mars

Leigh Vogel/Getty

Net worth: $US29.1 billion

Industry: Food

Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food

Residence: The Plains, Virginia

Washington: Jeff Bezos

David Ryder/Getty

Net worth: $US111.4 billion

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Founded Amazon

Residence: Seattle, Washington

West Virginia: Jim Justice II

Getty Images

Net worth: $US1.5 billion

Industry: Coal

Source of wealth: Inherited coal business; current Governor of West Virginia

Residence: Lewisburg, West Virginia

Wisconsin: John Menard Jr.

Tom Pennington/Getty

Net worth: $US11.9 billion

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Founded home improvement chain Menards

Residence: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Wyoming: John Mars

Spencer Platt/Getty

Net worth: $US29.1 billion

Industry: Food

Source of wealth: Inherited Mars Incorporated, a company that manufactures food, candy, and pet food

Residence: Jackson, Wyoming

