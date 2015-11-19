The richest person in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and up

David Ramos/Getty Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is only 31, but he’s worth more than $US47 billion.

When it comes to age, wealth doesn’t discriminate — billionaires can be found in every phase of life.

Wealth-X, a firm that researches and maintains a database of ultra-wealthy people, compiled a list of the richest person in every decade, from their 20s through their 90s.

From tech billionaires to retail moguls and a secretive heiress, here are the people with more money than anyone else in their age group.

