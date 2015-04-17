Most of the world's billionaires didn't inherit their wealth -- they earned it

A new infographic from All Finance Tax highlights the richest people in the world, along with some interesting patterns.
For instance:
- eight out of the ten richest billionaires in the world are American
- two of those top ten are women, and in 2015 there are a record number of female billionaires worldwide
- tech giants Uber, Airbnb, and Snapchat contribute multiple young billionaires to the list
Most interestingly, the majority of billionaires — think Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison, to start — are self-made, while a minority inherited the whole of their wealth.
Learn more about the richest people in the world below:
