Most of the world's billionaires didn't inherit their wealth -- they earned it

A new infographic from All Finance Tax highlights the richest people in the world, along with some interesting patterns.

For instance:

eight out of the ten richest billionaires in the world are American

two of those top ten are women, and in 2015 there are a record number of female billionaires worldwide

tech giants Uber, Airbnb, and Snapchat contribute multiple young billionaires to the list

Most interestingly, the majority of billionaires — think Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison, to start — are self-made, while a minority inherited the whole of their wealth.

Learn more about the richest people in the world below:

