Meet The 10 Richest People In The World

Carlos Slim Helu

The Forbes Billionaire List is coming out this evening.

The top 10 have already been released.

Meet them here.

#10 Christy Walton

2011 net worth: $26.5 billion

2010 net worth: $22.5 billion

Christy Walton inherited her husband John Walton's fortune when he passed away in 2005. John Walton's father was Walmart founder Sam Walton.

#9 Mukesh Ambani

2011 net worth: $27 billion

2010 net worth: $29 billion

The chairman Reliance Industries Limited inherited the company from his father. He recently built the world's most expensive home in India.

#8 Eike Batista

2011 net worth: $30 billion

2010 net worth: $27 billion

Eike Batista of Brazil made his fortune through the business of mining. Last year, he vowed he would become the world's richest man.

#7 Amancio Ortega

2011 net worth: $31 billion

2010 net worth: $25 billion

Amancio Ortega began his career as a manager at a clothing shop. After noticing only the wealthiest customers could afford the expensive clothing, he decided to make a line of his own. Over time, his business grew and profited and today he owns the clothing store Zara.

#6 Lakshmi Mittal

2011 net worth: $31.1 billion

2010 net worth: $28.7 billion

Mittal oversees the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. He is Indian born and resides in London.

#5 Larry Ellison

2011 net worth: $39.5 billion

2010 net worth: $28 billion

Ellison, founder of Oracle, did not even graduate from college. He was named entrepreneur of the year by Harvard Business School in 1990.

#4 Bernard Arnault

2011 net worth: $41 billion

2010 net worth: $27.5 billion

Bernard Arnault's fashion fortune began in 1984 when he bought bankrupt company, Boussac Saint-Frères, which owned luxury brand House of Dior. He soon bought LVHM which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Donna Karan, Fendi, and Moët & Chandon.

#3 Warren Buffet

2011 net worth: $45 billion

2010 net worth: $47 billion

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is known as one of the most successful investors in the world.

#2 Bill Gates

2011 net worth: $56 billion

2010 net worth: $53 billion

The software genius dropped out of college to create Microsoft with fellow billionaire Paul Allen.

#1 Carlos Slim Helu

2011 net worth: $74 billion

2010 net worth: $53.5 billion

Carlos Slim came from humble beginnings. His father was an immigrant shoe maker and Slim built his fortune from almost nothing.

But how do these present day billionaire rank against the richest of the past?

