Meet The 10 Richest People In The World

2011 net worth: $26.5 billion
2010 net worth: $22.5 billion
Christy Walton inherited her husband John Walton's fortune when he passed away in 2005. John Walton's father was Walmart founder Sam Walton.
2011 net worth: $27 billion
2010 net worth: $29 billion
The chairman Reliance Industries Limited inherited the company from his father. He recently built the world's most expensive home in India.
2011 net worth: $30 billion
2010 net worth: $27 billion
Eike Batista of Brazil made his fortune through the business of mining. Last year, he vowed he would become the world's richest man.
2011 net worth: $31 billion
2010 net worth: $25 billion
Amancio Ortega began his career as a manager at a clothing shop. After noticing only the wealthiest customers could afford the expensive clothing, he decided to make a line of his own. Over time, his business grew and profited and today he owns the clothing store Zara.
2011 net worth: $31.1 billion
2010 net worth: $28.7 billion
Mittal oversees the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. He is Indian born and resides in London.
2011 net worth: $39.5 billion
2010 net worth: $28 billion
Ellison, founder of Oracle, did not even graduate from college. He was named entrepreneur of the year by Harvard Business School in 1990.
2011 net worth: $41 billion
2010 net worth: $27.5 billion
Bernard Arnault's fashion fortune began in 1984 when he bought bankrupt company, Boussac Saint-Frères, which owned luxury brand House of Dior. He soon bought LVHM which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Donna Karan, Fendi, and Moët & Chandon.
2011 net worth: $45 billion
2010 net worth: $47 billion
The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is known as one of the most successful investors in the world.
2011 net worth: $56 billion
2010 net worth: $53 billion
The software genius dropped out of college to create Microsoft with fellow billionaire Paul Allen.
2011 net worth: $74 billion
2010 net worth: $53.5 billion
Carlos Slim came from humble beginnings. His father was an immigrant shoe maker and Slim built his fortune from almost nothing.
