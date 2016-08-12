It's been a really good year for Jeff Bezos

Amazon is on a hot streak. The ecommerce giant has steadily transformed from a company bent on spending to a company rolling in cash as of late, culminating recently in its third straight quarter of

record-breaking profit.

Naturally, these gains have boded well for the Amazon’s founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos.

As this chart from Statista shows, Bezos is now the second richest tech billionaire in the world, with an estimated net worth of $66.2 billion. The figure comes from Forbes’ “100 Richest in Tech” report, which was published earlier this week, and pegs Bezos’ $18.4 billion year-over-year rise as enough to overtake last year’s number two, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leapfrogged Ellison as well. None of them, however, can reach Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who continues to top the list by some distance.

In any case, when it comes to tech, the rich are only getting richer.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

