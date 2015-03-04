19 of the richest people in sports

Michael Jordan is now a billionaire. Jordan made $US90 million in salary throughout his NBA career.

Now, Jordan reportedly still makes $US100 million a year on his Nike brand, and owns the Charolette Hornets, valued at $US725 million.

Forbes put out its annual Billionaires list on Monday and the billionaires of the sports world aren’t out there on the field, they’re the ones behind the scenes.

