Meet The Wealthiest People In Sports

Photo: AP Images

Professional athletes rake in tons of money every year for playing the game they love.But the real money comes when you own the show.



The billionaires in sports aren’t out there on the field, they’re the ones behind the scenes.

#1 Bernie Eccelstone (and family) Net Worth: $4.1 billion Bernie Ecclestone is the CEO of Formula One racing, an elite car racing league in the U.K. Ecclestone turned Formula One into a popular sport across the globe. Much of his fortune is sitting in trust funds for his daughters Petra and Tamara. Forbes #2 Malcolm Glazer Net worth: $2.6 billion Glazer owns not one, but two sports teams. Glazer bought the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, and the EPL soccer team Manchester United. Manchester fans don't care for what Glazer has done with the program, and there were rumours earlier this year he was selling the club, but those have fizzled. Forbes #3 Stanley Kroenke Net worth: $2.6 billion Stanley Kroenke is all over the place when it comes to sports team ownership. Kroenke owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Rams, and a stake in soccer's Arsenal. Apparently he wants full ownership of Arsenal, and he's fighting Russian Oligarch Alisher Usmanov for it. Forbes #4 Jerry Jones Net worth: $2 billion Jerry Jones has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. The Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL, and have been an American football brand forever. He also owns the Cowboys' stadium. Forbes #5 Robert Kraft Net worth: $1.5 billion Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1994. The Pats ranked as the third most valuable team in the NFL this year. Kraft is also the Chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group. Forbes #6 Stephen Biscotti Net worth: $1.5 billion Stephen Biscotti owns the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has sold out every game since moving from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996. His father died when he was young which inspired him to make a lot of money before he turned 35 so his children could live well. Forbes #7 Robert McNair Net worth: $1.4 billion Robert McNair is responsible for bringing the NFL back to Houston. McNair brought the Texans to Houston in 2002. McNair sold Cogen Technologies to Enron for $1.5 billion just before the tech bubble. Forbes #8 James Irsay Net worth: $1.4 billion Jim Irsay owns the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are valued at $1 billion. Irsay is known for purchasing Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road,' original manuscript in 2001 for $2.4 million. Forbes #9 Arthur Blank Net worth: $1.3 billion Arthur Blank is the founder of Home Depot. Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons, and has seriously talked about buying the Atlanta Braves. Forbes #10 Dan Snyder Net worth: $1.1 billion Dan Snyder Owns the Washington Redskins. He is also the owner of Dick Clark Productions. Snyder started college at the University of Maryland, but he dropped out before getting his degree. Forbes Coaches aren't billionaires but they could still dress better The Worst Dressed Coaches In The NFL >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.