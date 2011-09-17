Meet The Wealthiest People In Sports

Photo: AP Images
Professional athletes rake in tons of money every year for playing the game they love.But the real money comes when you own the show.
The billionaires in sports aren’t out there on the field, they’re the ones behind the scenes.
Net Worth: $4.1 billion
Bernie Ecclestone is the CEO of Formula One racing, an elite car racing league in the U.K. Ecclestone turned Formula One into a popular sport across the globe.
Much of his fortune is sitting in trust funds for his daughters Petra and Tamara.
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Glazer owns not one, but two sports teams. Glazer bought the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, and the EPL soccer team Manchester United.
Manchester fans don't care for what Glazer has done with the program, and there were rumours earlier this year he was selling the club, but those have fizzled.
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Stanley Kroenke is all over the place when it comes to sports team ownership. Kroenke owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Rams, and a stake in soccer's Arsenal.
Apparently he wants full ownership of Arsenal, and he's fighting Russian Oligarch Alisher Usmanov for it.
Net worth: $2 billion
Jerry Jones has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. The Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL, and have been an American football brand forever.
He also owns the Cowboys' stadium.
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1994. The Pats ranked as the third most valuable team in the NFL this year.
Kraft is also the Chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group.
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Stephen Biscotti owns the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has sold out every game since moving from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996.
His father died when he was young which inspired him to make a lot of money before he turned 35 so his children could live well.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Robert McNair is responsible for bringing the NFL back to Houston. McNair brought the Texans to Houston in 2002.
McNair sold Cogen Technologies to Enron for $1.5 billion just before the tech bubble.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Jim Irsay owns the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are valued at $1 billion.
Irsay is known for purchasing Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road,' original manuscript in 2001 for $2.4 million.
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Arthur Blank is the founder of Home Depot. Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons, and has seriously talked about buying the Atlanta Braves.
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Dan Snyder Owns the Washington Redskins. He is also the owner of Dick Clark Productions.
Snyder started college at the University of Maryland, but he dropped out before getting his degree.
