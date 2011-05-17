London's International Jetset: The 21 Richest People In The British Capital

Photo: bittenandbound.com
London’s status as a playground for the world’s richest men and women remains unchallenged after the release of this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.Included in the top 20 are men and women born in Europe, China, India, and parts of the former Soviet Union. Only a handful of Brits make the list, mostly because of inherited wealth.
The rich are from all over the world, and they are getting richer – The collective wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain increased by 18% in the past year to $647.8 billion. The international super wealthy are attracted by London’s old school charm, expensive property, and, of course, tax breaks.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011 – Joe Lewis and Sir Richard Branson were not included as to the best of our knowledge they do not reside in London.
Wealth: $4 Billion
Industry: Motor Racing
Born: UK
The primary authority of F1 motor racing, Ecclestone progressed from being a driver himself to being the most big boss in the sport. Last year he bought two of his glamorous daughters homes in some of the most expensive areas of West London and a pub near Harrods in Knightsbridge.
Last we heard Ecclestone lived in a palatial house in Chelsea that had formerly served as both the Egyptian and Russian Embassies, though he was looking to sell up - possibly after the 5 foot 2 businessman was mugged nearby?
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $4.6 Billion
Industry: Property
Born: UK
Charles Cadogan, the 8th Earl of Cadogan, is the head of the Cadogan Group, one of the biggest landowners in London. The group owns much of London's West End, including the very definition of London's elite - Sloane Square. Cadogan recently hit the news for employing a company called 'Hawk Force' to protect his properties from pigeons.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $4.7 Billion
Industry: Diamonds
Born: South Africa
The grandson of Ernest Oppenheimer, the South African diamond miner who founded the Anglo American mining giant in 1917 and later took over rival company De Beers.
While Nicky doesn't live in London (he owns a home in nearby Buckinghamshire), he commutes to the city regularly via helicopter.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $5.6 Billion
Industry: Mining
Born: Kazakhstan
Chairman of Kazakhstan's largest copper producer, Kazakhmys, Kim lives near the company's HQ in London. There are reports that he is seeking to buy one of the apartments at One Hyde Park, one of the 'most hyped luxury developments in the world' according to the Daily Mail.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $6.1 Billion
Industry: Mining
Born: India
The founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources has a £20m ($32m) home in Mayfair and reportedly is a big fan of cycling in Hyde Park.
While from humble beginnings, Agarwal is happy to flaunt his wealth. 'I have to do things differently. I have to project myself. I have to have a Bentley, the best of chauffeurs and butlers. All these add to the confidence,' he told London's Evening Standard.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $6.3 Billion
Industry: Inheritance, Investment
Born: Sweden
The brother and sister duo are heirs to the Tetrapak fortune, and made a lot of money investing in the successful food delivery business Ocado.
Jorn is described as 'reclusive' by the Daily Telegraph but is said to live in London. A 2008 profile of the Rausing family said Kirsten was largely in charge of the family business, though she still found time to indulge her hobby of horse breeding.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $6.4 Billion
Industry: Property
Born: Hong Kong
The property tycoon owns a £33m ($53m) house in Belgravia's Eaton Square. The house has its own cinema, a swimming pool, gym and servant quarters, and there were reports he is eyeing another £80m ($130m) home nearby.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $6.8 Billion
Industry: Packaging
Born: Sweden
While the patriarch of the family, Hans Rausing, lives on the south coast of the UK, much of his clan live in London. His son, Hans Kristian Rausing, has become well known for his drug and drink fuelled lifestyle in the capital - the heir and his wife were caught in 2008 trying smuggle small amounts of crack cocaine and heroin into the U.S. embassy in London. Their trials and tribulations have led to rumours of a 'Tetrapak curse'.
The elders Hans is the uncle to Kirsten and Jorn Rausing.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $6.8 Billion
Industry: Retailing
Born: UK
While he spends the weekends with his wife in Monaco, Sir Philip Green spends his working weeks living in a hotel in London. Green is a true Londoner, growing up in the distinctly un-glamorous Croydon and taking over the family business after his father's death when he was 12.
He held his birthday party this year at private dining club Mosimann's, with guests such as Kate Moss and Simon Cowell.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $7.9 Billion
Industry: Energy
Born: India
With his elder brother Shashi, Ruia has built Esser Group into a huge energy conglomerate. He moved to London last year to help expand the company.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $8.7 Billion
Industry: Inheritance, Brewing, and Banking
Born: Holland
Inheriting the Heineken fortune after the death of her father, Freddie Heineken, in 2002, Charlene has not followed in her playboy dad's footsteps. Instead, the heiress has lived a quiet life in London with her children and husband, a Harvard-educated financier who has also been an actor and a world class skier.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $9.76 Billion
Industry: Retailing
Born: UK
While the patriarch of the family, W. Galen George, long since left the UK, his nephews Guy and George still overseas the UK branch of the family's holdings, including upscale London-store Selfridges and discount clothing store Primark.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $9.8 Billion
Industry: Finance
Born: India
Moving to London from Tehran after the Iranian Revolution, the two brothers helped expand their father's financial empire, finally becoming British citizens in 2001. Their citizenship has been a source of scrutiny after it emerged the pair had donated £1 million to the ill-fated Millennium Dome project before receiving their passports, and MP Peter Mandelson was forced to resign. The pair were cleared for arms-related controversies in 2005.
The family is reported to own and reside in an entire building of apartments near Pall Mall.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $10 Billion
Industry: Property, Internet
Born: India
Born in Mumbai, the pair moved to London as teenagers. The Iranian-Jewish brothers took over their family business before making their fortune in metals in Russia. Now back in the UK and involved in technology and property, the pair are largely responsible for the redevelopment of the Paddington area of West London, which will include a rival to East London's 'Gherkin' skyscraper - 'The Cucumber'.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $10 Billion
Industry: Shipping
Born: Norway
Starting from nothing, Fredriksen has created one of the largest shipping fleets in the world. building his fortune on the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. In 2005, Fredriksen turned down £140 million ($228 million) from Roman Abramovich to buy his London home, the Old Rectory in Chelsea.
His daughters, London-based Katherine and Cecilie, have followed their father into business -- and have earned the accolade of being included in BroBible's 16 Hottest Billionaire Daughters (Part 2).
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $10.2 Billion
Industry: Finance, Oil
Born: Russia
The Harvard Business School-graduate spent £41 million ($100,000+) for a house on London's 'billionaires' row' - Kensington Palace Gardens - outbidding both Roman Abramovich and Lakshmi Mittal to buy the home.
This month reports have come in that Blavatnik has agreed to buy Warner Music Group.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $11.1 Billion
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Born: Italy and UK
Ernesto inherited his father's fortune in 1998, swiftly turning the pharmaceuticals company into a giant. While he lives in Switzerland with his wife, a former Miss UK winner and singer-songwriter, the pair are also reported to own a home in Knightsbridge.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $11 Billion
Industry: Property
Born: UK
Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, is the owner of the Grosvenor Group, which owns larges parts of Belgravia, Mayfair and Knightsbridge. He is also Prince William's godfather. It has also been alleged that he used the same escort agency as Elliot Spitzer.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $16 Billion
Industry: Oil, Industry
Born: Russia
Owner of Chelsea Football Club and next-door neighbour to Mick Jagger, Abramovich's impact on London life is hard to downplay. It's a far cry from his beginnings in Russia, orphaned at age 3 and raised by his uncle.
Despite missing out on the other houses in the list, Abramovich owns a so-called 'Mega-Mansion' in Knightsbridge, apparently worth $230 million.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $20 Billion
Industry: Steel
Born: Uzbekistan
Imprisoned for six years in a Soviet penal colony on charges he was later pardoned for, Usmanov has come back to become one of the richest men in the world. He managed to make a fortune in steel, but today he is also becoming known as a savvy tech investor - his company mail.ru holds stakes in Facebook, Groupon and Zynga.
Like Abramovich, Usmanov is a huge fan of the Premier League, owning a 27% stake in Arsenal FC. 'My love for Arsenal is like that of a man for a woman,' he has said. 'It is not something you can sell.'
He owns a £50m ($81m) home overlooking Hampstead Heath.
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
Wealth: $28.4 Billion
Industry: Steel
Born: India
Chief executive of the world's largest steel producer ArcelorMittal, Mittal has dominated London's rich lists for years. He owns three homes on Kensington Palace Gardens -- so called 'billionaire's row' -- another mansion just outside of London in Surrey, and hopes to build a 'carbon neutral' mansion this year.
Like all good foreign billionaires, Mittal owns a stake in a football team (Queens Park Rangers).
Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011
