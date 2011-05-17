London's International Jetset: The 21 Richest People In The British Capital

Photo: bittenandbound.com

London’s status as a playground for the world’s richest men and women remains unchallenged after the release of this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.Included in the top 20 are men and women born in Europe, China, India, and parts of the former Soviet Union. Only a handful of Brits make the list, mostly because of inherited wealth.



The rich are from all over the world, and they are getting richer – The collective wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain increased by 18% in the past year to $647.8 billion. The international super wealthy are attracted by London’s old school charm, expensive property, and, of course, tax breaks.

Source: Sunday Times Rich List 2011 – Joe Lewis and Sir Richard Branson were not included as to the best of our knowledge they do not reside in London.

