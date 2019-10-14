The 15 richest people in India, ranked

- Forbes released its 2019 ranking of India’s 100 Richest People.
- Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $US51.4 billion, topped the list for the 12th year in a row.
- The list also includes infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani and steel baron Lakshmi Mittal.
- The 15 richest people in India are worth a combined $US215 billion.
For the 12th year in a row, Mukesh Ambani, the head of oil-gas-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, topped the list with an estimated net worth of $US51.4 billion.
Despite a slowdown of economic growth that caused more than half of India’s 100 richest people to lose money, Ambani has only gotten richer, adding $US4.1 billion to his fortune in the past year.
India’s richest 15 people, which include Ambani, pharmaceuticals billionaires, and infrastructure tycoons, are worth a combined $US215 billion.
Here are the 15 richest people in India right now, ranked.
15. Dilip Shanghvi
Net worth: $US7.55 billion
Age: 64
Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals
14. Sunil Mittal
Net worth: $US7.6 billion
Age: 61
Source of wealth: telecom
13. Burman family
Net worth: $US8.3 billion
Source of wealth: consumer goods
12. Cyrus Poonawalla
Net worth: $US9.1 billion
Age: 78
Source of wealth: vaccines
11. Bajaj family
Net worth: $US9.2 billion
Source of wealth: motorcycles
10. Kumar Birla
Net worth: $US9.6 billion
Age: 52
Source of wealth: commodities
9. Lakshmi Mittal
Net worth: $US10.5 billion
Age: 69
Source of wealth: steel
8. Godrej family
Net worth: $US12 billion
Source of wealth: Godrej Group, consumer goods
7. Radhakishan Damani
Net worth: $US14.3 billion
Age: 64
Source of wealth: investments, retail
6. Shiv Nadar
Net worth: $US14.4 billion
Age: 74
Source of wealth: software services
5. Uday Kotak
Net worth: $US14.8 billion
Age: 60
Source of wealth: banking
4. Pallonji Mistry
Net worth: $US15 billion
Age: 90
Source of wealth: construction
3. Hinduja brothers
Net worth: $US15.6 billion
Source of wealth: diversified
2. Gautam Adani
Net worth: $US15.7 billion
Age: 57
Source of wealth: commodities, infrastructure
1. Mukesh Ambani
Net worth: $US51.4 billion
Age: 62
Source of wealth: petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom
