The 15 richest people in India, ranked

REUTERS/Amit Dave Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India for the 12th year in a row.

Forbes released its 2019 ranking of India’s 100 Richest People.

For the 12th year in a row, Mukesh Ambani, the head of oil-gas-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, topped the list with an estimated net worth of $US51.4 billion.

Despite a slowdown of economic growth that caused more than half of India’s 100 richest people to lose money, Ambani has only gotten richer, adding $US4.1 billion to his fortune in the past year.



India’s richest 15 people, which include Ambani, pharmaceuticals billionaires, and infrastructure tycoons, are worth a combined $US215 billion.

Here are the 15 richest people in India right now, ranked.

15. Dilip Shanghvi

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Net worth: $US7.55 billion

Age: 64

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

14. Sunil Mittal

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Net worth: $US7.6 billion

Age: 61

Source of wealth: telecom

13. Burman family

Qamar Sibtain/The India Today Group via Getty Images Amit Burman, chairman of natural consumer products manufacturer Dabur.

Net worth: $US8.3 billion

Source of wealth: consumer goods

12. Cyrus Poonawalla

Reuters / Bazuki Muhammad

Net worth: $US9.1 billion

Age: 78

Source of wealth: vaccines

11. Bajaj family

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee Rahul Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Group, which owns Bajaj Auto.

Net worth: $US9.2 billion

Source of wealth: motorcycles

10. Kumar Birla

REUTERS/Bazuki Muhamma

Net worth: $US9.6 billion

Age: 52

Source of wealth: commodities

9. Lakshmi Mittal

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Net worth: $US10.5 billion

Age: 69

Source of wealth: steel

8. Godrej family

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee Adi Godrej, chair of Godrej Group.

Net worth: $US12 billion

Source of wealth: Godrej Group, consumer goods

7. Radhakishan Damani

Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint via Getty Images A DMart supermarket owned by Radhakishan Damani.

Net worth: $US14.3 billion

Age: 64

Source of wealth: investments, retail

6. Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $US14.4 billion

Age: 74

Source of wealth: software services

5. Uday Kotak

Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Net worth: $US14.8 billion

Age: 60

Source of wealth: banking

4. Pallonji Mistry

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $US15 billion

Age: 90

Source of wealth: construction

3. Hinduja brothers

REUTERS/Toby Melville Srichand Hinduja.

Net worth: $US15.6 billion

Source of wealth: diversified

2. Gautam Adani

REUTERS/Amit Dave

Net worth: $US15.7 billion

Age: 57

Source of wealth: commodities, infrastructure

1. Mukesh Ambani

Reuters

Net worth: $US51.4 billion

Age: 62

Source of wealth: petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom

