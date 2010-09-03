The 20 Richest People Of All Time

Photo: wikipedia

Who were the wealthiest people EVER?



Our list of the 20 richest, based on scholarly estimates and adjusted for inflation, includes entrepreneurs, warriors, and robber barons. We did not include monarchs, whose vast wealth is considered public.

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Carlos Slim are the only living men who crack the list — and that’s only counting their net worth at bubble peaks in 1999 and 2007.

You’ll notice much of the list come from England and America. Partly this happens because that’s where estimates were available. But it’s also true extreme private wealth occurred only several times in history, such as: The great lords of England, the Gilded Age, and today’s credit bubble.

