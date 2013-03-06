Meet The Richest Person From Every Major Country In The World

Ernesto Bertarelli is the wealthiest person in Switzerland

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

There are more billionaires than ever this year, with a record total net-worth of $5.4 trillion, according to Forbes’ new billionaires list.But even if you cannot be the richest person in the world, it is still pretty cool to be the richest person in your country.



Many billionaires have held the title of richest in their country for a number of years, but as always, there are a number of new titleholders this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.