Now Meet The Wealthiest People In Fashion

Photo: AP Images

New York’s Fashion Week is starting to wind down, and before it ends we thought we would take a look at the biggest winners in the fashion industry.From big box clothes retailers to high-end designers, fashion has made some people very, very wealthy.



We took a look at the data on Forbes’ latest billionaires list (which lists the net worths of the world’s richest as of March 2011) to determine the 12 wealthiest people in fashion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.