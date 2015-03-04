Meet the richest person in 34 major countries around the world

AP PhotoKEYSTONE/Dominic Favre Ernesto Bertarelli, sailing team owner and Switzerland’s richest man.

There are a record 290 newcomers on Forbes’ annual Billionaires List in 2015, but Bill Gates is still the richest person in the world.

Even if you can’t be the richest person on the planet, it’s still pretty cool to be the richest person in your country.

Many billionaires have held the title of richest in their country for a number of years, but as always, there are several new titleholders this year.

Additional reporting by Max Rosenberg and Paige Cooperstein.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.