Germany has the 3rd-highest number of billionaires in the world. Here are the 11 richest Germans, ranked.

There are an estimated 2,153 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes.

Approximately 114 of those live in Germany, making it the country with the third-highest concentration of billionaires after the US and China.

The richest people in Germany are Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., heirs to the Aldi supermarket fortune, worth an estimated $US34.3 billion. Others German billionaires include the CEO of supermarket chain Lidl and part owners of automaker BMW.

Here are the 11 richest people in Germany right now, ranked.

11. Udo and Harald Tschira

Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images Udo and Harald Tschira’s father, Klaus Tschira, cofounded the software company SAP AG.

Net worth: $US13.1 billion

Ages: unknown

Source of wealth: software

10. Heinz Hermann Thiele and family

Yuri SmityukTASS via Getty Images Heinz Hermann Thiele.

Net worth: $US13.5 billion

Age: 78

Source of wealth: self made; brakes

9. Georg Schaeffler

Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $US14.8 billion

Age: 55

Source of wealth: auto parts

8. Dietmar Hopp and family

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Dietmar Hopp.

Net worth: $US15.7 billion

Age: 79

Source of wealth: self made; software

7. Hasso Plattner and family

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Hasso Plattner cofounded software company SAP AG.

Net worth: $US15.8 billion

Age: 75

Source of wealth: self made; software

6. Theo Albrecht, Jr. and family

REUTERS/Christian Charisius Theo Albrecht, Jr is the son of the cofounder of Aldi.

Net worth: $US16.5 billion

Age: 68

Source of wealth: Aldi, Trader Joe’s

5. Klaus-Michael Kuehne

Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $US17.2 billion

Age: 82

Source of wealth: shipping

4. Stefan Quandt

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images Stefan Quandt owns 23.7% of automaker BMW.

Net worth: $US17.6 billion

Age: 53

Source of wealth: BMW

3. Dieter Schwarz

REUTESR/Philippe Wojazer Dieter Schwarz is the chairman and CEO of the supermarket chain Lidl.

Net worth: $US18 billion

Age: 80

Source of wealth: retail

2. Susanne Klatten

Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images Susanne Klatten owns 19.2% of automaker BMW.

Net worth: $US20.3 billion

Age: 57

Source of wealth: BMW; pharmaceuticals

1. Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr.

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images Brothers Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr. are heirs to the Aldi supermarket fortune.

Net worth: $US34.3 billion

Ages: unknown

Source of wealth: supermarkets

