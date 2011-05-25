What Do Australia's Three Richest People Have In Common?

Glasenberg, Rinehart and Forrest

Gina Rinehart is the richest Australian ever, worth 10.9 billion USD, according to BRW Rich 200.Ivan Glasenberg debuted on the list with an impressive 9.3 billion USD net worth.



Andrew Forrest placed third with 6.5 billion USD, up nearly 50 per cent from last year.

What these billionaires have in common is a big stake in the commodities market. Rinehart inherited a mining empire which expands every year. Glasenberg is CEO of the recently public commodity giant Glencore. Forrest is another mining executive.

Obviously this shows where the money lies in Australia.

For comparison, America’s three richest people include two tech entrepreneurs and an investor. Hong Kong’s three richest people include two real estate tycoons and an investor.

See Also: Meet The Richest Person In Every Country >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.