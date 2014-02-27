The 10 Wealthiest Oscar-Winning Actors

International wealth management firm Wealth-X just revealed the top wealthiest Oscar-winning actors ahead of the 86th Academy Awards this Sunday.

Among those on the list is current Oscar nominee Sandra Bullock for this year’s “Gravity.”

Topping the wealthiest Oscar winners is Jack Nicholson who won three Oscars for his roles in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976), “Terms of Endearment” (1984), and “As Good As It Gets” (1998).

Nicholson is also the most honored living male actor with 12 nominations and 3 wins. Only Meryl Streep edges him out with 18 total nominations.

Check out the full list below from Wealth-X:

