The 27 Richest Neighborhoods In Southern California

With its beautiful weather and booming entertainment business, Southern California is one the most desirable places to live in the U.S. No surprise, then, that it’s home to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country, from Beverly Hills to La Jolla.

Stephen Higley, a professor emeritus of urban social geography at the University of Montevallo, recently ranked the richest neighborhoods in the U.S. based on American Community Survey 2006-2010 data.

He aggregated contiguous block groups (subdivisions of Census tracts) with a mean income over $US200,000. You can read his complete methodology here.

These are the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern California, from the areas in and around Los Angeles to San Diego.

These neighborhoods, while still wealthy, generally ranked lower on an overall list of the richest neighborhoods in the U.S. than the neighborhoods in the suburbs surrounding New York City.

