A handful of hedge fund managers earned a combined $7.4 billion last year

Institutional Investor’s annual list of the top earning hedge fund managers is out, and the sums involved are astronomical.
Ken Griffin of Citadel ranks top, having earned $1.7 billion. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies also earned $1.7 billion, while Ray Dalio of Bridgewater earned $1.4 billion.
The top five hedge fund managers earned a combined $7.35 billion. $7.35 billion!
The top 25 took home close to $13 billion.
