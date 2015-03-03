The 40 richest hedge fund managers in the world

Forbes’ magazine has just released its annual world’s billionaires list.

This year, we’ve counted 40 names in the hedge fund industry. A few of these titans have retired in recent years.

Fund managers are paid through a compensation structure commonly known as the “2 and 20”, which stands for a 2% management fee and a 20% performance fee charge. More specifically, “2 and 20″ means a hedge fund manager would charge investors 2% of total assets under management and 20% of any profits.

Overall, 2014 was an incredibly underwhelming year in the hedge fund world. According to research firm Preqin, hedge funds, on average, returned just a mere 3.78%, the lowest annual return since the 1.85% loss in 2011. Still, there were a few fund that delivered impressive returns such as Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square.

We’ve included a round up of the richest fund managers in the world.

