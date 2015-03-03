The 40 richest hedge fund managers in the world

Julia La Roche, Portia Crowe
Andreas HalvorsenGetty Images/ Kevork DjansezianViking Global’s Andreas Halvorsen

Forbes’ magazine has just released its annual world’s billionaires list.

This year, we’ve counted 40 names in the hedge fund industry. A few of these titans have retired in recent years.

Fund managers are paid through a compensation structure commonly known as the “2 and 20”, which stands for a 2% management fee and a 20% performance fee charge. More specifically, “2 and 20″ means a hedge fund manager would charge investors 2% of total assets under management and 20% of any profits.

Overall, 2014 was an incredibly underwhelming year in the hedge fund world. According to research firm Preqin, hedge funds, on average, returned just a mere 3.78%, the lowest annual return since the 1.85% loss in 2011. Still, there were a few fund that delivered impressive returns such as Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square.

We’ve included a round up of the richest fund managers in the world.

Rob Citrone

Rank: 1741

Net-worth: $US1 billion

Age: 50

Fund: Discovery Capital

Brian Higgins

Rank: 1533

Net-worth: $US1.2 billion

Age: 50

Fund: King Street Capital

Richard Chilton, Jr.

Rank: 1533

Net-worth: $US1.2 billion

Age: 56

Fund: Chilton Investment Company

Thomas Sandell

Rank: 1415

Net-worth: $US1.3 billion

Age: 54

Fund: Sandell Asset Management

Seth Klarman

Rank: 1250

Net-worth: $US1.5 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Baupost Group

Henry Swieca

Rank: 1250

Net-worth: $US1.5 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Talpion Fund Management

Thomas Steyer

Rank: 1190

Net-worth: $US1.6 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Farallon Capital (he retired)

Alan Howard

Rank: 1190

Net-worth: $US1.6 billion

Age: 51

Fund: Brevan Howard

Louis Bacon

Rank: 1118

Net-worth: $US1.7 billion

Age: 56

Fund: Moore Capital

Paul Singer

Paul Singer, Eliott Management

Rank: 1006

Net-worth: $US1.9 billion

Age: 70

Fund: Elliott Management

Marc Lasry

Rank: 1006

Net-worth: $US1.9 billion

Age: 54

Fund: Avenue Capital

David Einhorn

Rank: 1006

Net-worth: $US1.9 billion

Age: 46

Fund: Greenlight Capital

Glenn Dubin

Rank: 949

Net-worth: $US2 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Highbridge Capital Management

Noam Gottesman

Rank: 894

Net-worth: $US2.1 billion

Age: 53

Fund: co-founded GLG Partners

Chase Coleman III

Rank: 894

Net-worth: $US2.1 billion

Age: 39

Fund: Tiger Global

Larry Robbins

Rank: 847

Net-worth: $US2.2 billion

Age: 45

Fund: Glenview Capital

Stephen Mandel, Jr.

Rank: 810

Net-worth: $US2.3 billion

Age: 58

Fund: Lone Pine Capital

James Dinan

Rank: 782

Net-worth: $US2.4 billion

Age: 55

Fund: York Capital

Daniel Loeb

Rank: 737

Net-worth: $US2.5 billion

Age: 53

Fund: Third Point LLC.

Bill Ackman

William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience in New York, July 22, 2014.

Rank: 737

Net-worth: $US2.5 billion

Age: 48

Fund: Pershing Square Capital Management

John Arnold

Rank: 714

Net-worth: $US2.6 billion

Age: 40

Fund: Centaurus Advisors (retired)

Andreas Halvorsen

Rank: 663

Net-worth: $US2.8 billion

Age: 53

Fund: Viking Global

Edward Lampert

Rank: 628

Net-worth: $US2.9 billion

Age: 52

Fund: ESL Investments

Stanley Druckenmiller

Rank: 577

Net-worth: $US3.1 billion

Age: 61

Fund: Duquesne Capital (closed)

Julian Robertson, Jr.

Rank: 512

Net-worth: $US3.4 billion

Age: 83

Fund: Tiger Management

Michael Platt

Rank: 497

Net-worth: $US3.5 billion

Age: 46

Fund: BlueCrest

Leon Cooperman

Rank: 462

Net-worth: $US3.7 billion

Age: 71

Fund: Omega Advisors

Daniel Och

Rank: 452

Net-worth: $US3.8 billion

Age: 54

Fund: Och-Ziff

Israel Englander

Rank: 452

Net-worth: $US3.8 billion

Age: 66

Fund: Millennium Management

David Shaw

Rank: 405

Net-worth: $US4.1 billion

Age: 63

Fund: D.E. Shaw

Paul Tudor Jones II

Rank: 352

Net-worth: $US4.6 billion

Age: 60

Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation

Bruce Kovner

Rank: 309

Net-worth: $US5 billion

Age: 70

Fund: Caxton Associates

Ken Griffin

Rank: 216

Net-worth: $US6.5 billion

Age: 46

Fund: Citadel

David Tepper

David Tepper

Rank: 121

Net-worth: $US10.4 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Appaloosa Fund Management

John Paulson

Rank: 113

Net-worth: $US11.2 billion

Age: 59

Fund: Paulson & Co.

Steve Cohen

Rank: 109

Net-worth: $US11.4 billion

Age: 59

Fund: Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital)

James Simons

Rank: 76

Net-worth: $US14 billion

Age: 76

Fund: Renaissance Technologies (he retired)

Ray Dalio

Rank: 60

Net-worth: $US15.4 billion

Age: 65

Fund: Bridgewater Associates

George Soros

Rank: 29

Net-worth: $US24.2 billion

Age: 84

Fund: Soros Fund Management

