The 40 richest hedge fund managers in the world

Forbes’ magazine has just released its annual world’s billionaires list.
This year, we’ve counted 40 names in the hedge fund industry. A few of these titans have retired in recent years.
Fund managers are paid through a compensation structure commonly known as the “2 and 20”, which stands for a 2% management fee and a 20% performance fee charge. More specifically, “2 and 20″ means a hedge fund manager would charge investors 2% of total assets under management and 20% of any profits.
Overall, 2014 was an incredibly underwhelming year in the hedge fund world. According to research firm Preqin, hedge funds, on average, returned just a mere 3.78%, the lowest annual return since the 1.85% loss in 2011. Still, there were a few fund that delivered impressive returns such as Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square.
We’ve included a round up of the richest fund managers in the world.
Rank: 1741
Net-worth: $US1 billion
Age: 50
Fund: Discovery Capital
Rank: 1533
Net-worth: $US1.2 billion
Age: 50
Fund: King Street Capital
Rank: 1533
Net-worth: $US1.2 billion
Age: 56
Fund: Chilton Investment Company
Rank: 1415
Net-worth: $US1.3 billion
Age: 54
Fund: Sandell Asset Management
Rank: 1250
Net-worth: $US1.5 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Baupost Group
Rank: 1250
Net-worth: $US1.5 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Talpion Fund Management
Rank: 1190
Net-worth: $US1.6 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Farallon Capital (he retired)
Rank: 1190
Net-worth: $US1.6 billion
Age: 51
Fund: Brevan Howard
Rank: 1118
Net-worth: $US1.7 billion
Age: 56
Fund: Moore Capital
Paul Singer, Eliott Management
Rank: 1006
Net-worth: $US1.9 billion
Age: 70
Fund: Elliott Management
Rank: 1006
Net-worth: $US1.9 billion
Age: 54
Fund: Avenue Capital
Rank: 1006
Net-worth: $US1.9 billion
Age: 46
Fund: Greenlight Capital
Rank: 949
Net-worth: $US2 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Highbridge Capital Management
Rank: 894
Net-worth: $US2.1 billion
Age: 53
Fund: co-founded GLG Partners
Rank: 894
Net-worth: $US2.1 billion
Age: 39
Fund: Tiger Global
Rank: 847
Net-worth: $US2.2 billion
Age: 45
Fund: Glenview Capital
Rank: 810
Net-worth: $US2.3 billion
Age: 58
Fund: Lone Pine Capital
Rank: 782
Net-worth: $US2.4 billion
Age: 55
Fund: York Capital
Rank: 737
Net-worth: $US2.5 billion
Age: 53
Fund: Third Point LLC.
William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience in New York, July 22, 2014.
Rank: 737
Net-worth: $US2.5 billion
Age: 48
Fund: Pershing Square Capital Management
Rank: 714
Net-worth: $US2.6 billion
Age: 40
Fund: Centaurus Advisors (retired)
Rank: 663
Net-worth: $US2.8 billion
Age: 53
Fund: Viking Global
Rank: 628
Net-worth: $US2.9 billion
Age: 52
Fund: ESL Investments
Rank: 577
Net-worth: $US3.1 billion
Age: 61
Fund: Duquesne Capital (closed)
Rank: 512
Net-worth: $US3.4 billion
Age: 83
Fund: Tiger Management
Rank: 497
Net-worth: $US3.5 billion
Age: 46
Fund: BlueCrest
Rank: 462
Net-worth: $US3.7 billion
Age: 71
Fund: Omega Advisors
Rank: 452
Net-worth: $US3.8 billion
Age: 54
Fund: Och-Ziff
Rank: 452
Net-worth: $US3.8 billion
Age: 66
Fund: Millennium Management
Rank: 405
Net-worth: $US4.1 billion
Age: 63
Fund: D.E. Shaw
Rank: 352
Net-worth: $US4.6 billion
Age: 60
Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation
Rank: 309
Net-worth: $US5 billion
Age: 70
Fund: Caxton Associates
Rank: 216
Net-worth: $US6.5 billion
Age: 46
Fund: Citadel
David Tepper
Rank: 121
Net-worth: $US10.4 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Appaloosa Fund Management
Rank: 113
Net-worth: $US11.2 billion
Age: 59
Fund: Paulson & Co.
Rank: 109
Net-worth: $US11.4 billion
Age: 59
Fund: Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital)
Rank: 76
Net-worth: $US14 billion
Age: 76
Fund: Renaissance Technologies (he retired)
Rank: 60
Net-worth: $US15.4 billion
Age: 65
Fund: Bridgewater Associates
Rank: 29
Net-worth: $US24.2 billion
Age: 84
Fund: Soros Fund Management
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.