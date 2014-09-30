The 30 Richest Hedge Fund Managers In America

REUTERS/Jonanthan Ernst Billionaires George Soros and James Simons

Forbes has released its annual “Richest People In America List.”

The Forbes 400 always includes the biggest names in the hedge fund space. We counted 30 hedge fund managers this year.

Fund managers like Daniel Loeb of Third Point and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square have both seen their networth increase significantly in the last year. Steve Cohen also saw a $US1 billion jump in his personal fortune.

Eighty-four year-old George Soros is still king, though, with an estimated net-worth of $US24 billion.

On the flip side a number of billionaire fund managers in the U.S. didn’t make the cut. Folks like Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman and Discovery Capital’s Rob Citrone, who are worth ten-figures, weren’t quite rich enough.

