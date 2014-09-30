The 30 Richest Hedge Fund Managers In America

Julia La Roche
George soros james simonsREUTERS/Jonanthan ErnstBillionaires George Soros and James Simons

Forbes has released its annual “Richest People In America List.”

The Forbes 400 always includes the biggest names in the hedge fund space. We counted 30 hedge fund managers this year.

Fund managers like Daniel Loeb of Third Point and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square have both seen their networth increase significantly in the last year. Steve Cohen also saw a $US1 billion jump in his personal fortune.

Eighty-four year-old George Soros is still king, though, with an estimated net-worth of $US24 billion.

On the flip side a number of billionaire fund managers in the U.S. didn’t make the cut. Folks like Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman and Discovery Capital’s Rob Citrone, who are worth ten-figures, weren’t quite rich enough.

Tom Steyer

Rank: 389

Net-worth: $1.62 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Farallon Capital (Retired)

Source: Forbes

Louis Bacon

Rank: 388

Net-worth: $1.62 billion

Age: 56

Fund: Moore Capital Management

Source: Forbes

Bill Ackman

Rank: 377

Net-worth: $1.7 billion

Age: 48

Fund: Pershing Square Capital Management

Source: Forbes

Larry Robbins

Rank: 374

Net-worth: $1.7 billion

Age: 44

Fund: Glenview Capital

Source: Forbes

David Einhorn

Rank: 355

Net-worth: $1.8 billion

Age: 45

Fund: Greenlight Capital

Source: Forbes

Marc Lasry

Rank: 354

Net-worth: $1.8 billion

Age: 54

Fund: Avenue Capital

Source: Forbes

Paul Singer

Rank: 352

Net-worth: $1.9 billion

Age: 69

Fund: Elliott Management

Source: Forbes

Chase Coleman

Rank: 349

Net-worth: $1.9 billion

Age: 39

Fund: Tiger Global

Source: Forbes

Glenn Dubin

Rank: 340

Net-worth: $1.9 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Highbridge Capital

Source: Forbes

Noam Gottesman

Rank: 317

Net-worth: $2.1

Age: 53

Fund: co-founded GLG Partners

Source: Forbes

Stephen Mandel

Rank: 312

Net-worth: $2.1 billion

Age: 58

Fund: Lone Pine Capital

Source: Forbes

James Dinan

Rank: 298

Net-worth: $2.2 billion

Age: 55

Fund: York Capital

Source: Forbes

Daniel Loeb

Rank: 274

Net-worth: $2.3 billion

Age: 52

Fund: Third Point LLC

Source: Forbes

Eddie Lampert

Rank: 222

Net-worth: $2.8 billion

Age: 51

Fund: ESL Investments

Source: Forbes

John Arnold

Rank: 216

Net-worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 40

Fund:Centaurus Advisors (retired)

Source: Forbes

Stanley Druckenmiller

Rank: 190

Net-worth: $3.1 billion

Age: 61

Fund: Duquesne Capital (family office)

Source: Forbes

Julian Robertson

Rank: 169

Net-worth: $3.3 billion

Age: 82

Fund: Tiger Management

Source: Forbes

Israel Englander

Rank: 161

Net-worth: $3.4 billion

Age: 66

Fund: Millennium Management

Source: Forbes

Daniel Och

Rank: 153

Net-worth: $3.6 billion

Age: 53

Fund: Och-Ziff

Source: Forbes

David Shaw

Rank: 139

Net-worth: $3.8 billion

Age: 63

Fund: D.E. Shaw

Source: Forbes

Leon Cooperman

Rank: 131

Net-worth: $3.9 billion

Age: 71

Fund: Omega Advisors

Source: Forbes

Paul Tudor Jones II

Rank: 116

Net-worth: $4.3 billion

Age: 60

Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation

Source: Forbes

Bruce Kovner

Rank: 98

Net-worth: $4.8 billion

Age: 71

Fund: Caxton

Source: Forbes

Ken Griffin

Rank: 89

Net-worth: $5.5 billion

Age: 45

Fund: Citadel

Source: Forbes

David Tepper

Rank: 45

Net-worth: $10 billion

Age: 57

Fund: Appaloosa Management

Source: Forbes

Steve Cohen

Rank: 44

Net-worth: $10.3 billion

Age: 58

Fund: Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital)

Source: Forbes

James Simons

Rank: 37

Net-worth: $12.5 billion

Age: 76

Fund: Renaissance Technologies (retired)

Source: Forbes

John Paulson

Rank: 34

Net-worth: $13.7 billion

Age: 58

Fund: Paulson & Co.

Source: Forbes

Ray Dalio

Rank: 31

Net-worth: $15.2 billion

Age: 65

Fund: Bridgewater Associates

Source: Forbes

George Soros

Rank: 17

Net-worth: $24 billion

Age: 84

Fund: Soros Fund Management

Source: Forbes

