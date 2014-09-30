The 30 Richest Hedge Fund Managers In America

Forbes has released its annual “Richest People In America List.”
The Forbes 400 always includes the biggest names in the hedge fund space. We counted 30 hedge fund managers this year.
Fund managers like Daniel Loeb of Third Point and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square have both seen their networth increase significantly in the last year. Steve Cohen also saw a $US1 billion jump in his personal fortune.
Eighty-four year-old George Soros is still king, though, with an estimated net-worth of $US24 billion.
On the flip side a number of billionaire fund managers in the U.S. didn’t make the cut. Folks like Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman and Discovery Capital’s Rob Citrone, who are worth ten-figures, weren’t quite rich enough.
Rank: 389
Net-worth: $1.62 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Farallon Capital (Retired)
Rank: 388
Net-worth: $1.62 billion
Age: 56
Fund: Moore Capital Management
Rank: 377
Net-worth: $1.7 billion
Age: 48
Fund: Pershing Square Capital Management
Rank: 374
Net-worth: $1.7 billion
Age: 44
Fund: Glenview Capital
Rank: 355
Net-worth: $1.8 billion
Age: 45
Fund: Greenlight Capital
Rank: 354
Net-worth: $1.8 billion
Age: 54
Fund: Avenue Capital
Rank: 352
Net-worth: $1.9 billion
Age: 69
Fund: Elliott Management
Rank: 349
Net-worth: $1.9 billion
Age: 39
Fund: Tiger Global
Rank: 340
Net-worth: $1.9 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Highbridge Capital
Rank: 317
Net-worth: $2.1
Age: 53
Fund: co-founded GLG Partners
Rank: 312
Net-worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 58
Fund: Lone Pine Capital
Rank: 298
Net-worth: $2.2 billion
Age: 55
Fund: York Capital
Rank: 274
Net-worth: $2.3 billion
Age: 52
Fund: Third Point LLC
Rank: 222
Net-worth: $2.8 billion
Age: 51
Fund: ESL Investments
Rank: 216
Net-worth: $2.9 billion
Age: 40
Fund:Centaurus Advisors (retired)
Rank: 190
Net-worth: $3.1 billion
Age: 61
Fund: Duquesne Capital (family office)
Rank: 169
Net-worth: $3.3 billion
Age: 82
Fund: Tiger Management
Rank: 161
Net-worth: $3.4 billion
Age: 66
Fund: Millennium Management
Rank: 153
Net-worth: $3.6 billion
Age: 53
Fund: Och-Ziff
Rank: 139
Net-worth: $3.8 billion
Age: 63
Fund: D.E. Shaw
Rank: 131
Net-worth: $3.9 billion
Age: 71
Fund: Omega Advisors
Rank: 116
Net-worth: $4.3 billion
Age: 60
Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation
Rank: 45
Net-worth: $10 billion
Age: 57
Fund: Appaloosa Management
Rank: 44
Net-worth: $10.3 billion
Age: 58
Fund: Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital)
Rank: 37
Net-worth: $12.5 billion
Age: 76
Fund: Renaissance Technologies (retired)
Rank: 34
Net-worth: $13.7 billion
Age: 58
Fund: Paulson & Co.
Rank: 31
Net-worth: $15.2 billion
Age: 65
Fund: Bridgewater Associates
Rank: 17
Net-worth: $24 billion
Age: 84
Fund: Soros Fund Management
