The 30 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers In The US

David Einhorn

Gracing this year’s Forbes 400, the magazine’s annual list of the richest Americans, are 30 hedge fund managers. The newcomers to the rich list include hedge fund hot-shots Chase Coleman, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn and Paul Singer.

Meanwhile, Phil Falcone, the founder of Harbinger Capital, has dropped off the list.  Last year, Falcone’s estimated net-worth was $2.2 billion and now it’s $1.05 billion

We’ve combed through the Forbes 400 and have included the richest hedge funders in America.  

Paul Singer

Rank: 392

Net-worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 67

Hedge Fund: Elliott Management

Henry Swieca

Rank: 360

Net-worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 55

Hedge Fund: Talpion Fund Management

Stephen Mandel Jr.

Rank: 360

Net-worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 56

Hedge Fund: Lone Pine Capital

David Einhorn

Rank: 360

Net-worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 43

Hedge Fund: Greenlight Capital

Richard Chilton, Jr.

Rank: 360

Net-worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 54

Hedge Fund: Chilton Investment Co.

Thomas Steyer

Rank: 347

Net-worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 55

Hedge Fund: Farallon Capital Management

Daniel Loeb

Rank: 347

Net-worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 50

Hedge Fund: Third Point

Marc Lasry

Rank: 347

Net-worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 41

Hedge Fund: Avenue Capital

Louis Bacon

Rank: 347

Net-worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 54

Hedge Fund: Moore Capital Management

James Dinan

Rank: 328

Net-worth: $1.4 billion

Age: 53

Hedge Fund: York Capital Management

Chase Coleman III

Rank: 311

Net-worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 37

Hedge Fund: Tiger Global

Noam Gottesman

Rank: 285

Net-worth: $1.7 billion

Age: 51

Hedge Fund: GLG Partners (acquired by Man Group)

Glen Dubin

Rank: 285

Net-worth: $1.7 billion

Age: 55

Hedge Fund: Highbridge Capital

Leon Cooperman

Rank: 218

Net-worth: $2.2 billion

Age: 69

Hedge Fund: Omega Advisors

Daniel Och

Rank: 206

Net-worth: $2.3 billion

Age: 51

Hedge Fund: Och-Ziff

Julian Robertson, Jr.

Rank: 170

Net-worth: $2.6 billion

Age: 80

Hedge Fund: Tiger Management

Israel Englander

Rank: 151

Net-worth: $2.7 billion

Age: 64

Hedge Fund: Millennium Partners

Stanley Druckenmiller

Rank: 151

Net-worth: $2.7 billion

Age: 59

Hedge Fund: Duquesne Capital Management (closed in 2010)

David Shaw

Rank: 142

Net-worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 61

Hedge Fund: D.E. Shaw

John Arnold

Rank: 132

Net-worth: $3 billion

Age: 38

Hedge Fund: Centaurus Advisors (closed)

Ken Griffin

Rank: 128

Net-worth: $3.1 billion

Age: 43

Hedge Fund: Citadel

Edward Lampert

Rank: 125

Net-worth: $3.2 billion

Age: 49

Hedge Fund: ESL Investments

Paul Tudor Jones II

Rank: 108

Net-worth: $3.6 billion

Age: 56

Hedge Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation

Bruce Kovner

Rank: 85

Net-worth: $4.3 billion

Age: 67

Hedge Fund: Caxton Associates

David Tepper

Rank: 59

Net-worth: $5.5 billion

Age: 55

Hedge Fund: Appaloosa Management

Steve Cohen

Rank: 40

Net-worth: $8.8 billion

Age: 56

Hedge Fund: SAC Capital Advisors

Ray Dalio

Rank: 33

Net-worth: $10 billion

Age: 63

Hedge Fund: Bridgewater Associates

James Simons

Rank: 28

Net-worth: $11 billion

Age: 74

Hedge Fund: Renaissance Technologies (He's retired)

John Paulson

Rank: 28

Net-worth: $11 billion

Age: 56

Hedge Fund: Paulson & Co.

George Soros

Rank: 15

Net-worth: $19 billion

Age: 82

Hedge Fund: Soros Fund Management (now a family office)

