The 30 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers In The US

Gracing this year’s Forbes 400, the magazine’s annual list of the richest Americans, are 30 hedge fund managers. The newcomers to the rich list include hedge fund hot-shots Chase Coleman, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn and Paul Singer.



Meanwhile, Phil Falcone, the founder of Harbinger Capital, has dropped off the list. Last year, Falcone’s estimated net-worth was $2.2 billion and now it’s $1.05 billion.

We’ve combed through the Forbes 400 and have included the richest hedge funders in America.

