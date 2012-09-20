The 30 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers In The US

Photo: AP Images
Gracing this year’s Forbes 400, the magazine’s annual list of the richest Americans, are 30 hedge fund managers. The newcomers to the rich list include hedge fund hot-shots Chase Coleman, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn and Paul Singer.
Meanwhile, Phil Falcone, the founder of Harbinger Capital, has dropped off the list. Last year, Falcone’s estimated net-worth was $2.2 billion and now it’s $1.05 billion.
We’ve combed through the Forbes 400 and have included the richest hedge funders in America.
Rank: 392
Net-worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 67
Hedge Fund: Elliott Management
Rank: 360
Net-worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 55
Hedge Fund: Talpion Fund Management
Rank: 360
Net-worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 56
Hedge Fund: Lone Pine Capital
Rank: 360
Net-worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 43
Hedge Fund: Greenlight Capital
Rank: 360
Net-worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 54
Hedge Fund: Chilton Investment Co.
Rank: 347
Net-worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 55
Hedge Fund: Farallon Capital Management
Rank: 347
Net-worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 54
Hedge Fund: Moore Capital Management
Rank: 328
Net-worth: $1.4 billion
Age: 53
Hedge Fund: York Capital Management
Rank: 285
Net-worth: $1.7 billion
Age: 51
Hedge Fund: GLG Partners (acquired by Man Group)
Rank: 285
Net-worth: $1.7 billion
Age: 55
Hedge Fund: Highbridge Capital
Rank: 151
Net-worth: $2.7 billion
Age: 64
Hedge Fund: Millennium Partners
Rank: 151
Net-worth: $2.7 billion
Age: 59
Hedge Fund: Duquesne Capital Management (closed in 2010)
Rank: 132
Net-worth: $3 billion
Age: 38
Hedge Fund: Centaurus Advisors (closed)
Rank: 108
Net-worth: $3.6 billion
Age: 56
Hedge Fund: Tudor Investment Corporation
Rank: 59
Net-worth: $5.5 billion
Age: 55
Hedge Fund: Appaloosa Management
Rank: 40
Net-worth: $8.8 billion
Age: 56
Hedge Fund: SAC Capital Advisors
Rank: 33
Net-worth: $10 billion
Age: 63
Hedge Fund: Bridgewater Associates
Rank: 28
Net-worth: $11 billion
Age: 74
Hedge Fund: Renaissance Technologies (He's retired)
Rank: 15
Net-worth: $19 billion
Age: 82
Hedge Fund: Soros Fund Management (now a family office)
