The 22 Richest Hedge Fund Managers

The world’s third richest man on the Forbes’ Billionaire List is a hedge fund manager: Warren Buffett.



The next hedge fund or alternative investment guy on the list falls way back at 39: John Paulson.

It’s not as high as you might expect, but these guys are still tossing around incredible amounts of money. We picked out 22 hedge fund managers who are worth at least $2 billion.

Buffett and Paulson were also the biggest gainers on this list, up $3 billion and $4 billion respectively.

#540 Phil Falcone 2011 net worth: $2.2 billion 2010 net worth: $2.8 billion Source: Harbinger Capital Harbinger took a 12% hit in 2010 when Falcone bet on a broadband company that failed to generate the momentum he anticipated. In addition, Harbinger's assets under management are down by almost $20 billion since 2008. Source: Forbes #540 David Shaw 2011 net worth: $2.2 billion 2010 net worth: $2.5 billion Source: D.E. Shaw & Co. Despite his fund's famously selective hiring process, Shaw's handpicked team could not generate profits for 2010, losing a figure estimated to be about $300 million for the year. Source: Forbes #512 Ken Griffin 2011 net worth: $2.3 billion 2010 net worth: $2 billion Source: Citadel Investment Group Griffin and Citadel followed a wildly successful 2009 with a steady, if unspectacular, 2010. But with gains like he's made over the last 20 years, the 42 year-old Griffin will most likely settle for slow and steady profits. Source: Forbes #512 Julian Robertson 2011 net worth: $2.3 billion 2010 net worth: $2.2 billion Source: Tiger Management Since watching Tiger's net worth shrink painfully by almost 1000% since the bursting of the tech bubble, Robertson and his team have bounced back a bit and kept the lights on, even posting nine figure gains for 2010. Source: Forbes #459 Stanley Druckenmiller 2011 net worth: $2.5 billion 2010 net worth: $2.8 billion Source: Duquesne Capital So rough was Druckenmiller 's 2010 that he has announced the shuttering of Duquesne Capital to his investors. But no attempt to staunch last year's bleeding will earn back the estimated $300 million that the fund lost. Source: Forbes #336 John Arnold 2011 net worth: $3.3 billion 2010 net worth: $4 billion Source: Centaurus Capital The former Enron trader lost 8% in his fund's first down year. Source: Forbes #336 Daniel Och 2011 net worth: $3.3 billion 2010 net worth: $3.3 billion Source: Och-Ziff His partnership with the Ziff family has been a success story for all parties involved. Och-Ziff has generated strong returns since going public in 2009 and Och managed to hold steady overall for 2010. Source: Forbes #336 Paul Tudor Jones 2011 net worth: $3.3 billion 2010 net worth: $3.2 billion Source: Tudor Investment Corp The former wunderkind has made Tudor a true influence in the commodities world. Jones was able to ride out an up and down 2010 with success, netting nine figure profit for the year. Source: Forbes #310 Leon Black 2011 net worth: $3.5 billion 2010 net worth: $2.5 billion Source: Apollo Management Black rode the credit boom to its apex and then had to surf it out as the wave broke around him. A focus on distressed debt equity however, seems to have led to a nice rebound, and around $1 billion in profits for 2010. Source: Forbes #281 Henry Kravis 2011 net worth: $3.9 billion 2010 net worth: $4.2 billion Source: KKR KKR's 2010 was not a resounding success, and that might be a reason behind the company's recent hiring of former 'Goldmanite' Ralph Rosenberg to revive its real estate investment group. Source: Forbes #268 Robert Ziff, Daniel Ziff, Dirk Ziff 2011 net worth: $4 billion 2010 net worth: $4 billion Source: Ziff Family Investments; Och-Ziff The Ziffs have continued to diversify since offloading their publishing empire. With a broad spectrum approach to equities and commodities, and a share in the newly-public Och-Ziff, the family held steady this year at $4 billion. Source: Forbes #235 Bruce Kovner 2011 net worth: $4.5 billion 2010 net worth: $3.5 billion Source: Global macro hedge fund Caxton Associates Kovner has claimed that he's only had one down year since starting his fund in the early 80's, and with a billion-dollar year in 2010, it would be hard to doubt him. Source: Forbes #208 Sam Zell 2011 net worth: $5 billion 2010 net worth: $3.8 billion Source: Equity International After acquiring The Chicago Tribune (and the Cubs) in 2007, Zell continued to look for a deal and his eyes apparently fell with interest on Brazil, whose economy promptly took off and made a nice contribution to Zell's estimated $1.2 billion profits for 2010. Source: Forbes #208 David Tepper 2011 net worth: $5 billion 2010 net worth: $3.5 billion Source: Appaloosa Management The $5 billion that Tepper pulled in during 2010 came from Appaloosa's gain in collected fees by a growth rate of more than one third of 2009's total billings. Source: Forbes #169 Stephen Schwarzman 2011 net worth: $5.9 billion 2010 net worth: $4.7 billion Source: Blackstone Investments 2010 was another strong year for Schwarzman and Blackstone, who saw a $1.2 billion jump in their equity and 355 rise to their stock price. Source: Forbes #162 Ray Dalio 2011 net worth: $6 billion 2010 net worth: $4 billion Source: Bridgewater Associates Dalio made what are believed to be gains of 10% to Bridgewater's bottom line in 2010 by sticking to what he knows; stocks, bonds and currencies. Source: Forbes #114 Steve Cohen 2011 net worth: $8 billion 2010 net worth: $6.4 billion Source: SAC Capital Despite a tough year for SAC, in which Cohen had to deal with insider trading charges against some of his employees, the company managed to continue its aggressive growth. Source: Forbes #74 James Simons 2011 net worth: $10.6 billion 2010 net worth: $8.5 billion Source: Renaissance Technologies Medallion Fund Simon stepped down from Renaissance this year but he will still hold on to much of the company's $15 billion in assets. Source: Forbes #61 Carl Icahn 2011 net worth: $12.5 billion 2010 net worth: $10.5 billion Source: Leveraged buyouts Icahn's two and a half billion dollar year is due in large part to the wildly successful gamble he took on the biotech firm Genzyme, through which he reaped a huge profit upon the company's $20 billion sale. Source: Forbes #46 George Soros 2011 net worth: $14.5 billion 2010 net worth: $14 billion Source: Soros Fund Management Soros, famous for having made $1 billion in a day, reportedly made about half a billion in 2010. It seems that his aggressive positions and buying activities served him well when total ling up the year's profits. Source: Forbes #39 John Paulson 2011 net worth: $16 billion 2010 net worth: $12 billion Source: Paulson & Co. Paulson reportedly made $5 billion in 2010 alone by investing with renewed interest in a volatile stock market. Source: Forbes #3 Warren Buffett 2011 net worth: $50 billion 2010 net worth: $47 billion Source: Berkshire Hathaway Berkshire shares underperformed the S&P last year, but joined in the epic stock rally anyway. Buffett has gained $13 billion since the '09 recession lows. Source: Forbes These billionaires made their money a little differently See The Richest Tech Billionaires >

