The Billionaire Foreigners Who Made Their Fortunes In China

Photo: Augapfel via Flickr

The number of wealthy people in China is growing rapidly; the country is now home to 960,000 peoplewith more than $1.5 million, and 60,000 with more than $15.5 million.But it’s not only Chinese natives who are getting in on the action. Tons of foreigners have also come to China to make their fortunes, and many have succeeded.



The two richest non-mainlanders in China are Taiwanese magnates who run massive food and drink conglomerates, according to a recent survey from HuRun Report.

Of the 50 wealthiest, nearby Taiwan and Hong Kong are best-represented, with 33 coming from Taiwan and five from Hong Kong.

Three Americans also made the list: Qiming Venture Partners’ Gary Rieschel; John Thornton, a former president at Goldman Sachs; and Yue Sai Kan of YUE SAI Cosmetics, HuRun said.

And there are 11 billionaires on the list.

Methodology: HuRun’s list defines non-mainlanders as people who were raised outside mainland China, but who are based in mainland China today.

