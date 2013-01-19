The 19 Richest New Members Of Congress

Photo: Wikimedia/Twp

The freshmen in the 113th Congress are, on average, wealthier than the incumbents.According to the centre for Responsive Politics, the median net worth of the 94 incoming lawmakers at the end of 2011 was $1,066,515.



But even among this wealthy group of people, there are several multi-millionaires.

We’ve compiled a list of all of the incoming freshment who have an estimated average net worth greater than $5 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.