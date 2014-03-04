The 21 Richest People In Retail

Forbes has released its annual list of the world’s billionaires.
We sorted through the rankings to find the richest people in retail, from grocery store king Karl Abrecht to fashion designer Miuccia Prada.
The heirs to the Wal-Mart fortune continue to have the strongest presence on the billionaires list compared to any other family in the world.
Four members of the Walton family rank among the 14 wealthiest billionaires, with their riches amounting to $US140 billion — which is more than Bill Gates’ and Warren Buffett’s wealth combined.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Net Worth: $10.2 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 119
Age: 66
Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen's grandfather founded LEGO, the second largest toy company by sales. He was CEO of LEGO for 25 years before stepping down in 2004. He remains deputy chairman of the company.
Net Worth: $10.3 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 117
Age: 46
Sergei Galitsky is the founder and CEO of Russia's largest supermarket chain, Magnit. Wal-Mart was his inspiration for founding Magnit, according to Forbes.
Net Worth: $10.4 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 113
Age: 72
Stefano Pessina is the single largest shareholder of the drug store chain Walgreen Co. He is also the fourth richest man in Italy.
Net Worth: $11.1 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 102
Age: 64
Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada owns Prada, the luxury goods company that was founded by her grandfather in 1913.
Net Worth: $15.5 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 58
Age: 77
Francois-Henri Pinault is the son of luxury goods magnate Francois Pinault. The family's company, Kering, owns Gucci, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent, among other luxury goods companies.
Net Worth: $17.9 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 45
Age: 65
Tadashi Yanai is the chairman and CEO of Asia's largest apparel company, Fast Retailing, which owns Uniqlo, Helmut Lang, and Theory, among other brands.
Net Worth: $18.4 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 42
Age: 70
Michael Otto is the head of German Otto Group, the world's second largest Internet retailer after Amazon.com. Among the companies that Otto Group owns is furniture retailer Crate and Barrel.
Net Worth: $19.2 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 38
Age: 78
Leonardo Del Vecchio founded the world's largest sunglass company, Luxottica, in 1961. Luxottica owns Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Net Worth: $19.3 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 36
Age: 63
Theo Albrecht Jr. inherited German discount supermarket chain Aldi Nord and U.S. discount grocery Trader Joe's in 2010, along with his brother, who died in 2012.
Net Worth: $21.1 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 29
Age: 74
Dieter Schwarz is the owner of the Schwarz-Gruppe, which owns the German supermarket chain Lidl and the discount retailer Kaufland.
Net Worth: $25 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 23
Age: 94
Karl Albrecht founded the grocery chain Aldi with his brother, Theo, in 1946.
Net Worth: $32 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 18
Age: 50
Bezos is the founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon.
Net Worth: $33.5 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 15
Age: 64
Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which owns more than 60 brands including Dom Perignon, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Fendi.
Net Worth: $34.2 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 14
Age: 70
S. Robson Walton is the chairman of Wal-Mart Stores. He's also the eldest son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.
Net Worth: $34.3 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 13
Age: 64
Alice Walton is the daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton and the owner of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.
Net Worth: $34.4 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 12
Age: 66
Persson is the chairman of fast fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M).
Net Worth: $34.5 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 11
Age: 91
Bettencourt's father is the founder of French cosmetics company L'Oreal.
Net Worth: $34.7 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 10
Age: 66
Walton is the youngest son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton. He is chairman and CEO of the family's Arvest Bank Group.
Net Worth: $36.7 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 9
Age: 59
Christy Walton inherited her wealth from her late husband, John Walton, whose father was Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.
Net Worth: $64 billion
Overall Forbes billionaires ranking: 3
Age: 77
Ortega stepped down as chairman of Inditex -- which owns the fast fashion giant Zara -- in 2011, but he still owns nearly 60% of its shares, according to Forbes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.