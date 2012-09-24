The Seven Richest Bankers In America

When Forbes released its list of the 400 richest people in the United States earlier this week, there was a surprising dearth of bankers.Only seven people’s source of income was listed as either “banking” or “investment banking.” 

Somehow, though, the seven men on this list were able were able to get phenomenally rich.

Check them out and see how it was done.

#7: Bernard Saul, $1.2 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 360

Age: 80

Bank: Chevy Chase Bank (sold to Capitol One in 2009 for $476 million)

#6 Alexander Knaster, $1.4 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 328

Age: 53

Bank: Former chief of Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private commercial bank

#5 Gerald J. Ford, $1.75 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 284

Age: 68

Bank: Ford sold California's Golden State Bancorp to Citigroup in 2002 for $6 billion in stock.

#4 Herbert Allen Jr. & family, $2 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 239

Age: 72

Bank: Allen & Co

#3 (tie) Warren Stephens, $2.7 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 151

Age: 55

Bank: Stephens, Inc.

#3 (tie) David Rockefeller Sr., $2.7 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 151

Age: 97

#1 Andrew Beal, $8.4 billion

Rank in the Forbes 400: 41

Age: 59

Bank: Beal Bank

