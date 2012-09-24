The Seven Richest Bankers In America

Photo: The Big Money flickr

When Forbes released its list of the 400 richest people in the United States earlier this week, there was a surprising dearth of bankers.Only seven people’s source of income was listed as either “banking” or “investment banking.”



Somehow, though, the seven men on this list were able were able to get phenomenally rich.

Check them out and see how it was done.

