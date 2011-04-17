The 13 Richest Americans Of All Time

Gus Lubin
John D. Rockefeller 1885

Photo: wikipedia

The richest Americans in history come primarily from several eras of extreme inequality.One group of robber barons, like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, lived between the Gilded Age and the Roaring Twenties.

Then there are the tech mavens and investors who made a fortune in the past 20 years.

We identified peak net worth for historical figures based on scholarly estimates. All figures are adjusted for inflation.

#13 Warren Buffett

Peak fortune: $63.9 billion

Born: 1930

Source of wealth: Investments. The Oracle of Omaha joined Berkshire Hathaway as chairman in 1970 and hasn't looked back. He has pledged to give away 99 per cent of his money.

Estimate from 2008 Forbes list of billionaires, adjusted for inflation.

#12 Sam Walton

Peak fortune: $64.5 billion

Born: 1918

Source of wealth: Founded Walmart in 1962 and lived a famously humble life. As Walmart keeps growing, Walton's four children have individual fortunes around $20 billion each.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#11 Marshall Field

Peak fortune: $66.1 billion

Born: 1834

Source of wealth: He started the retail store chain Marshall Field and Co. in Chicago during the Civil War.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#10 Stephen Van Rensselaer

Peak fortune: $68.5

Born: 1764

Source of wealth: Major of the US Militia and member of the New York State Assembly, Rensselaer was also heir to one of the most well-endowed estates in the US. He founded the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a portion of his wealth.

Estimate comes from NYT, adjusted for inflation.

#9 Jay Gould

Peak fortune: $71.2

Born: 1836

Source of wealth: Railroad baron and gold speculator, Jay Gould masterminded the 19th century transportation boom in America. He and financier James Fisk also bought up a dominating share of the gold market at the time - enough to directly affect market movements during Gould's lifetime.

Estimate comes from NYT, adjusted for inflation.

#8 Frederick Weyerhaeuser

Peak fortune: $79.4 billion

Born: 1834

Source of wealth: He founded Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the biggest timber companies in the United States, after he arrived to America from Germany in the 19th century.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#7 A.T. Stewart

Peak fortune: $88.9 billion

Born: 1803

Source of wealth: An American entrepreneur, he founded the first department store in lower Manhattan and subsequently expanded his retail business.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#6 Stephen Girard

Peak fortune: $105 billion

Born: 1750

Source of wealth: Successful in the shipping trade, he was a French-born American merchant who went into the banking business later in his life, owning a bank that was called 'Girard's Bank'.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#5 John Jacob Astor

Peak fortune: $121 billion

Born: 1763

Source of wealth: A successful fur trader, he established a near monopoly within the U.S. by around 1800. He subsequently switched trades and went on to investing in real estate, focusing on New York City.

Estimate from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#4 Bill Gates

Peak fortune: $136 billion

Born: 1955

Source of wealth: Founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975. He held onto shares as Microsoft dominated the age of computers, peaking in personal wealth at the top of the Dot Com Bubble.

Estimate from wide-spread reports of a $101 billion net worth for a period in 1999, adjusted for inflation.

#3 Cornelius Vanderbilt

Fortune: $185 billion

Born: 1794

Source of wealth: In 1862, he began to buy railroad lines. Although already 70 years old, his wealth mostly comes from this business of the 19th century. Prior to that, he was known as a cold-blooded steam-boat entrepreneur.

Estimate comes from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#2 Andrew Carnegie

Fortune: $309 billion

Born: 1835

Source of wealth: Carnegie invested in the steel business when the market was booming, eventually ending up at the head of the U.S. Steel empire.

Estimate comes from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

#1 John D. Rockefeller

Fortune: $336 billion

Born: 1835

Source of wealth: He founded Standard Oil in 1870, at the age of 31, and bought up most of the oil refineries in the United States, eventually controlling about 90% of the American oil business.

Estimate comes from economist Peter Bernstein via Forbes, adjusted for inflation.

How do you spend all that money? Check out...

The 20 Most Awesome One-Of-A-Kind Billionaire Toys >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.