The 13 Richest Americans Of All Time

Photo: wikipedia

The richest Americans in history come primarily from several eras of extreme inequality.One group of robber barons, like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, lived between the Gilded Age and the Roaring Twenties.



Then there are the tech mavens and investors who made a fortune in the past 20 years.

We identified peak net worth for historical figures based on scholarly estimates. All figures are adjusted for inflation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.