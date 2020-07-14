An NBA player has to quarantine for 10 days after momentarily leaving the NBA 'bubble' to pick up his food delivery

Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Richaun Holmes.

Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes has to quarantine for 10 days after leaving the NBA’s “bubble” to pick up a food delivery.

According to the NBA’s protocols, players who leave the Disney World campus will be quarantined and subjected to the more invasive nasal swab COVID-19 testing.

The NBA was not kidding about its strict policies for leaving the Disney World “bubble.”

On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes has to quarantine for 10 days after accidentally leaving the “campus” borders. Holmes was picking up a food delivery.

While few details were available about where Holmes went, how far off the campus he got, and what the order was, Holmes did issue a statement.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols state: “No one will be stopped from leaving the campus. However, the expectation is that, to minimise the risk of COVID-19 exposure from surrounding community, players and team staff will not leave the campus (as defined below) absent extenuating circumstances … and only with prior league approval for such extenuating circumstance.”

Players who leave the campus are subjected to a 10-day quarantine and further COVID-19 testing. If a player had to miss games, they would be deducted pay, so Holmes is lucky to have crossed the line before games begin.

Holmes’ mother appeared to be disappointed by the news.

You only cross the line for your MOMA’s COOKING! AND I WAS NOT IN FLORIDA SIR!! #lol @Rich_Holmes22. Love you baby! — Dr. Lydecia Holmes (@DrLydecia) July 13, 2020

The NBA world had plenty of jokes to make about Holmes’ infraction.

Richaun Holmes leaving the bubble to get some food pic.twitter.com/AY5puM1HFA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 13, 2020

What u order ????? — Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) July 13, 2020

Honestly I'm not judging anyone for falling out of the bubble because I've been there, trying to reach forward to grab a dropped-off take-out order while holding the front door open with my foot because I was too lazy to bring my keys with me — Contrarian Contrarian (@basquiatball) July 13, 2020

a quarantine mishap in two parts ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/hLWdoFQ8pE — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 13, 2020

NBA Bubble Fan Fiction: Andy Dufresne holding his arms to the sky after crawling out of the tunnel but it's Richaun Holmes holding nachos. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 13, 2020

all the NBA players who break the rules and get placed on Double Secret Extra Quarantine watching the Dallas Mavericks go on a group fishing trip on the Disney lake pic.twitter.com/BRZ3dQACx0 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 13, 2020

NBA teams are expected to report violations of the league’s protocols, but there is also a hotline for players and staff members to anonymously report violations.

