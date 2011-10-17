Watch An Alabama Star Break A Defender's Ankles On His Way To A 76-Yard Touchdown Run

Alabama running back Trent Richardson bolstered his Heisman Trophy campaign with an incredible 76-yard touchdown run last night.



After Ricardson bursts through the line, he looks to be cornered by Ole Miss defenders at the 20 yard line.

But he jukes Senquez Golson to the ground at the 14-yard-line and scampers into the endzone.

Second-ranked Alabama won 52-7.

Here’s the video (slow-mo replay of the juke at the 1-minute mark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

