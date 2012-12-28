Here's A Ton Of Party Tricks To Fool Your Friends And Family

Getting bored sitting around your family’s house? Sick of hanging out with friends from high school? Here’s a bunch of videos of awesome party tricks to keep yourself entertained, from Richard Wiseman’s Quirky Mind Stuff blog.



10 amazing science stunts for parties:



10 bets you will always win:



10 more bets you will always win:



Even more bets you will always win:



Amazing practical jokes:



