Here's A Ton Of Party Tricks To Fool Your Friends And Family

Jennifer Welsh

Getting bored sitting around your family’s house? Sick of hanging out with friends from high school? Here’s a bunch of videos of awesome party tricks to keep yourself entertained, from Richard Wiseman’s Quirky Mind Stuff blog.

10 amazing science stunts for parties:

10 bets you will always win:

10 more bets you will always win:

Even more bets you will always win:

Amazing practical jokes:

