Here's A Ton Of Party Tricks To Fool Your Friends And Family

Getting bored sitting around your family’s house? Sick of hanging out with friends from high school? Here’s a bunch of videos of awesome party tricks to keep yourself entertained, from Richard Wiseman’s Quirky Mind Stuff blog.
10 amazing science stunts for parties:
10 bets you will always win:
10 more bets you will always win:
Even more bets you will always win:
Amazing practical jokes:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.